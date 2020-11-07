Obituaries

Robert “B0b” Donald Lewis

Robert “Bob” Donald Lewis passed away Oct. 26 at the age of 88.

Bob was born at home on Dec. 5, 1931, in Marlan to Grant and Ruth (Hand) Lewis.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1948 and was honored to have served in Japan, Korea, Germany, Italy and Fort Sill during his 20 years of service.

He was a recipient of the bronze medal of valor and Purple Heart.

Bob retired a second time after 23 years of working in the computer industry.

He spent his retirement years serving as a deacon at First Baptist Church of Yukon, building churches with the Baptist Church Builders of Oklahoma, traveling the U.S., visiting family, touring historic sites, RV camping and fishing.

One year, he and Evelyn traveled the Oregon Trail from east to west and completed the trip by building a church on the Oregon coast with the Baptist Church Builders.

He loved wood-

carving and was a popular instructor at the Dale Robertson Center, where he shared his craft and gave many seniors a new hobby.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Evelyn (Cruts) Lewis; and his children, Donna Jo Kliewer of Allen, Texas, and Michael Alan Lewis of Wakita, as well as five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

He was a loving brother to siblings, JoAnne Cummings, Rosalee Warner and Roger Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Richard Lewis, Delores Houlk and Grant Lewis Jr.

His cremated remains will be interred at Grace Hill Cemetery in Perry in the spring of 2021.

To sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.

Kenneth Earl Potter

Kenneth Earl Potter ditched us as he passed in his sleep on Oct. 29.

Ken was born July 27, 1956, to Wade and Velma Potter.

He was raised in Yukon with his 10 siblings.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing pool and having drinks with friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Johnny, Robert, Sam and Lee Potter; sister Bernice (Potter) Peters, and daughter Dawn Bishop.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth; his brothers Ronnie and Dean; and sisters Lorene Shepherd, Wanetta Ervin and Dorothy Rose; daughters Tiffiany Potter, Brandee Wiles, April Hall; and son Sean Bishop, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service in his honor will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church of Yukon.