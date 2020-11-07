NOW OPEN: Construction continues on SH-4 project

Three bridges that cross the North Canadian River just south of Wilshire Boulevard on State Highway 4 are now closed to traffic, and soon will be razed.

The bridges were closed Friday after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation opened a new, 1,500-foot bridge that is part of the first phase of a project to improve the highway.

The $13 million project is on schedule and should be fully open to traffic by the end of the year. The project is expected to be fully completed by late February or early March, said Lisa Shearer-Salim, a spokesperson for ODOT.

Salim said crews are still working to complete the pavement tie-ins between the new roadway and the old SH-4.

She reminded drivers that the project, especially around Wilshire, is still under construction and that the lanes are temporary.

Drivers, she said, should use caution in that area.

The speed limit is 25 miles per hour in the construction zone.

The new bridge, which spans both the North Canadian River and two tributaries, replaces the three bridges.

The old bridges are expected to be demolished as part of the project and will likely come down in the spring, she said.

In addition, the roadway is being widened to include shoulders and a middle turn lane from Wagner Road to just north of Wilshire.

The project is the first of three phases.

As for the overall project, Salim said most of the focus is on the pavement.

“They still have a lot of pavement to connect for the new alignment,” she said.

Currently, drivers will take a curve about a quarter mile south of the bridge and near Wilshire.

However, eventually, those curves will be straightened.

Yukon City Manager Jim Crosby said he is pleased the project is moving along as quickly as it is.

He also pointed out that Yukon is in the process of obtaining rights-of-ways along the stretch of road between Main Street and Wagner Road.

That is the second phase of the three-phase project.

That phase will widen the road from Main Street to Ash from two lanes to four lanes, and the reduced to a super two-lane highway between Ash and Wagner.

That project is expected to be awarded for construction in 2022.

The third phase will widen SH-4 between Wilshire and Northwest Expressway. That project is being handled by Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, the State Transportation Commission awarded a $3 million bridge rehabilitation project for Canadian County on Wednesday.

The project is near Jones Road and Britton Road north of El Reno.

Frontier Bridge of Okarche was the low bidder on the project, which has a one-year completion calendar, Salim said.

The company’s bid was about 20 percent below the engineer’s estimate.