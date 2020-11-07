Bice’s election to open state Senate seat

The election of Sen. Stephanie Bice to the U.S. House of Representatives will mean that Canadian County will soon have a new senator at the State Capitol.

Bice, R-Oklahoma City, defeated incumbent Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City, during Tuesday’s general election to represent the 5th Congressional District.

Bice received 158,044 votes, or 52 percent, in the election. Horn received 145,541, or 48 percent.

Bice’s current seat will filled through a special election that will be called by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Bailey Lackey, a spokesperson for Stitt, said the governor will have 30 days after Bice resigns to set the election date.

Lackey said the governor is continuing to have discussions with the State Election Board about the process.

However, none of that can begin until Bice resigns.

Bice said Thursday that she could not do anything related to her new role until after the votes are certified, which is expected to happen Wednesday.

Bice isn’t required to resign until the day she takes office as the 5th District representative.

She said her election to Congress is bittersweet because it means leaving behind an area she has grown fond of.

“I’ve spent six years representing my Senate district. I’ve been invested in Yukon and Piedmont for a long time, but I’m excited for the new role,” Bice said.

“I will miss the people, and I will miss Yukon a lot.”

Bice said that when she was initially elected to her Senate seat, there were concerns that she might not be involved in Yukon because she was from Oklahoma City.

She said she did her best to stay active in the area.

“I’ve developed a connection being there,” she said, pointing to events like the Yukon Chamber of Commerce’s weekly coffees and legislative breakfasts.

Bice has served as the senator for Yukon since 2014. She was re-elected in 2018.

The winner will serve the remainder of her term.

New members of Congress will be sworn in at noon Jan. 3.