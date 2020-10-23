Truck driver to face jury trial in fatal crash

A Jan. 4 trial date has been set for an Oklahoma City truck driver accused of causing a crash that led to the death of a Yukon businessman.

District Judge Jack McCurdy set the date during a hearing Thursday for Donald W. Biffle, who is charged with second-degree murder.

The hearing occurred by video conference with Biffle remaining in the Canadian County Detention Center.

During his arraignment, Biffle pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Biffle is accused in the death of Yukon businessman Ray Davis.

Biffle had been expected to enter a blind plea during Thursday’s hearing. However, because of restrictions at the jail, his attorney as unable to meet with Biffle prior to the hearing.

Davis, who owned Davis Carpet, died Nov. 24 when the motorcycle he was riding struck the trailer of Biffle’s tractor-trailer at the intersection of State Highway 66 and Banner Road.

Davis died at the scene.

According to authorities, Biffle pulled from Banner Road without stopping.

In addition to second-degree murder, Biffle also is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities claim Biffle was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

Biffle could face up to life in prison if convicted.