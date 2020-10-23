Obituaries – William “Bill” Max Kerr; Mary Jo Phenis Parker; Joah Gayle Patzack

Bill Kerr was born in Cherokee to William E. and Mary (Anderson) Kerr on Jan. 9, 1942.

He attended first grade in Cherokee before his family moved to Enid.

Bill graduated from Enid High School in 1960.

He lettered two years in football.

After a year at Cameron University, he continued his education at the University of Oklahoma, achieving a B.A. in marketing with a management minor.

He served as house manager at Sigma Nu fraternity.

Bill married Georgia Compton prior to his senior year at OU.

He served six years in the Texas and Oklahoma National Guard.

Bill served six years as a territory manager for John Deere Industrial Equipment Co. in West Texas.

Bill sold for a John Deere dealer in Tulsa, managed several equipment companies in Oklahoma City and in 1986, created Frontier Equipment Sales.

Baptized in 1950, he was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

After the birth of son Clark and daughters Heather and Jennifer, the marriage to Georgia was dissolved in 1978.

Bill successfully operated Frontier Equipment for 11 years.

In 1987, his son, Clark, joined the dealership.

The company added major lines and grew steadily. On March 11, 2011, after a violent auto accident, at age 69, Bill sold his interest in the company to Clark.

For more than 20 years, Bill has been blessed with the love and companionship of Connie Provost Peak, his angel who has made his life complete.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves his son Clark (Tera), daughter Heather Kerr and daughter Jennifer (Jason) Williams.

He was the proud grandfather of four grandsons and two granddaughters, and two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

Bill lived a very blessed life with many friends.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary with graveside services following at Yukon Cemetery.

The family is requesting friends and family who attend the service to wear their mask.

A livestream link will also be available for those who wish to attend the service virtually.

Donations in his honor may be made to Russell Murray Hospice.

Please visit www.ingramsmithturner.com to view the service, make donations and leave condolences for the family.

Mary Jo (Trumbla) Phenis Parker, 93, was born July 29, 1927, in Perry, the daughter of Edward B. Trumbla and Peggy E. (Swindle) Trumbla .

She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 21 at Green Valley nursing Home in Perry.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Perry.

Pastor Hagen Jackson will officiate.

Burial will be at Fairland Cemetery in Stillwater under the direction of Dighton Marler Funeral Home of Perry.

Mary Jo grew up in Perry, attending Perry Public schools until the last half of her senior year.

Her parents moved to Stillwater in hopes to keep her and her first love from marrying.

She graduated from Stillwater in 1945 but was a Maroon through and though, being invited back to many class reunions.

Upon her graduation, she married Dale Phenis on Aug. 26, 1945, at the First Presby-terian Church in Perry.

They moved to Edmond, where she was active with being a housewife.

Together they had four children.

They then moved to The Village, where she was active with the kids in school functions.

She was active with Girl Scouts for many years and sports with the boys.

She started working at Snyder’s Hardware in Edmond and Dale was a Village fireman until retiring and they moved to Cedar Lake at Hinton, where the whole family built a cabin to retire to.

She still worked until after 36 years, the couple parted ways.

In March 1981, Mary Jo married Jim (J.W.) Parker and lived on a farm just south of Yukon, where she started her interest in the Chisholm Trail Cattle Drive.

Together J.W. and she traveled all around in their RV where they did re-enactments in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.

Mary Jo received many plaques and awards, one being inducted into the Wall of Fame in Yukon in March 2005.

See loved to crochet, read, traveling, crossword puzzles, watch Texas Rangers baseball games but mainly her whole family.

After the death of her husband, she moved back to Perry where she was a member of the Noble County Genealogy Society and worked at the Cherokee Strip Museum.

She is survived by one sister, Barbara Overholt and husband Darrel of Stillwater; one cousin Tom Trumbla and wife Hulda of Perry. One son, Robert (Lonnie) Phenis and wife Linda of Beatrice, Nebraska, and one daughter, H. Dalann (Box) Coving-ton and husband Don of Perry; 13 grandchildren; Maria (Box) Mack and husband Bryan, Donna (Box) Hopkins and husband Jim, Brandon Box, Michelle (Phenis) Pearsall and husband Hill, Tanya (Phenis) Frerichs and husband Todd, David Helderman, Melissa (Phenis) Manit and husband Freddie, Rene’ (Phenis) Patton and husband Mark, Timothy Helderman, Robert Russell and wife Felicicial, Sarah Russell and husband Josh, Joshua Phenis and wife Darralann and Jason Phenis and wife Katie,

25 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and one on the way, five nieces, many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Dale Phenis and J.W. Parker; one brother and sister-in- law, Jon and Betty Trumbla; one son David Phenis and one daughter, Joy Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Noble County Genealogy Society or the Cherokee Strip Museum of Perry.

Joan Gayle Patzack, age 77, passed away Oct 17.

She was born on April 6, 1943, to Leonard and Fay Kindred Cleal in Hobart.

Joan graduated from Yukon High School.

She married Marion Patzack in Yukon on Aug. 18, 1961, raising five beautiful children: Roann, Lessa, Cyndi, Rusty and Renee.

Joan was a devote Catholic and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mustang.

She always said, “Love you lots” and “I love you, a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck.”

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother-in-law, Ron Wedman.

Joan is survived by her husband, Marion of the home; her five children, and grandkids: Shanna Loughridge, Laramie Tallent, Eric Tallent, Joshua Massey, Stephanie Massey, Colin Barnes, Teelor Walorski, Montanna Patzack, Cheyenne Patzack, Denver Patzack and Regan Ake.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Holy Spirit Catholic Church Building Fund.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church of Mustang.

Interment followed in Yukon Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of McNeil’ Funeral Service, Mustang.