Man charged in UCO student’s death

An Oklahoma City man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal car crash that killed a former Mustang woman earlier this month.

Malcolm Douglas Penney, 39, was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of a fatality crash.

The charges are in connection with the Oct. 3 death of Marissa Murrow.

According to court records, Murrow died following the early morning accident near SW 15 after her 2014 Ford Focus was hit head-on by Penney’s 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike.

According to authorities, Penney allegedly was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the turnpike.

Court documents show that Penney had a blood-alcohol level in excess of .08, the state’s legal limit.

He also had previously been convicted of driving under the influence several times, including in Oklahoma County, Kansas, Louisiana and Texas, court documents show.

In addition, Penney is accused of leaving the scene of the accident.

If convicted on the second-degree murder charge, Penney could face up to life in prison. The punishment for leaving the scene of a fatality accident is up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

He remains in the Canadian County jail.