Patriots top Bray-Doyle for district win

Tyler Kelly had a dominating performance Thursday as he helped lead the Southwest Covenant Patriots to the team’s second consecutive win of the season, 56-12, over Bray-Doyle.

Kelly finished the night with nine carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

He scored twice in the first quarter, including a 45-yard run. The other score was a three-yard run.

He also scored on a 32-yard run in the third quarter.

Blake Riddell added a 23-yard pass reception from Kyler Beshears in the second quarter, and Tucker Holloway, Bryson Ford and Michael Moriasi scored in the third quarter.

Moriasi wrapped up the Patriots’ scoring in the fourth quarter on a 60-yard kickoff return.

Beshears finished the night 5-of-9 passing for 52 yards and a touchdown, while Ford finished 3-of-4 passing for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Riddell had six rushes for 64 yards, while Holloway had five carries for 47 yards and Ford had three for 42 yards.

Defensively, the Patriots were led by Riddell, who had five solo tackles and 13 assists.

Anthony Cox added five tackles and six assists for Southwest Covenant.

Combined, the Patriots racked up 433 yards of offense, including 364 yards on the ground.

The Patriots held Bray-Coyle to 152 yards of offense, including 120 yards on the ground.

Southwest Covenant is now 2-2 on the season and 2-0 in district play.