Obituary – Leona Alexander

Mary Leona (Blodgett) Alexander, age 94, peacefully stepped into glory with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 17 at her home in Gladstone, Missouri.

She was born the first child of Orley Walter Blodgett and Lois Lebearden (Rowland) Blodgett in Cedaredge, Colorado, on July 24, 1926.

Leona’s education spanned from Colorado to Idaho, leading to her graduation from Edmond High in Oklahoma.

After attending Nells Business School, Leona worked for 14½ years for Black, Sivalls and Bryson Inc. in Oklahoma City and Kansas City.

Leona called Banner, along the Canadian River, home for 41 years.

Though an Oklahoman at heart, she also made her mark in Gladstone, Missouri, in her later years while living with her daughter, Sheila (Alexander) Mehlhaff.

Faithful wife and mother, community leader and a cherished friend are a few titles Leona held.

She was named Canadian County Homemaker of the Year, Outstanding Canadian County Citizen, in addition to her 15-years of 4-H volunteer service.

Leona was a 40-year member of the Friendly Circle Community Extension Club, a lifetime member of the Yukon Historical Museum, and served as an election precinct worker for countless elections.

Most notably, Leona loved the Lord and always purposed to reflect God’s love with all those she encountered.

She had the gift of mercy and touched many lives with her compassion, especially as a member of Yukon Discovery Assembly of God and Lighthouse Fellowship in Gladstone.

Preceded in death by her parents; sisters Elna Prior and June Jones; and her first husband, Henry A. Ruysser and her husband of 37 years William Joseph (Bill) Alexander Sr.

She is survived by a daughter, Sheila (Alexander) Mehlhaff of Gladstone; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Maitland and Alexandra Mehlhaff; son William Joseph Alexander Jr. and wife Dianna of Union City; step-grandchildren, Sandra Preston, Robert Red; step-great-grandchildren, Amanda Alexander, Robert Red Jr, and Ashton Talmante; brother Paul Blodgett, nieces and a host of friends.

Services will be Saturday at the Bill Merritt Funeral Home, 6201 Northwest 39th Expressway, Bethany.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by the funeral at 2.

Interment will be at Resurrection Memorial Cemetery.