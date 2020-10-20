Burn victim was robbed, shot, report shows

Authorities say an Oklahoma City man, whose body was found in a burning car near Mustang earlier this month, died after being shot in the head.

Johnathon Reese Erickson and Kristina Marie Franz were charged Friday in Canadian County District Court with first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 4 death of Richard Pierce.

According to court documents, Pierce was shot during a robbery.

His body was inside a Ford LTD that was found burning in the 10000 block of SW 104 Street at about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4.

His body was burned beyond recognition. He was identified by the state medical examiner’s office.

Authorities were led to Erickson and Franz after officers discovered that one of Pierce’s credit cards had been used at a convenience store.

Police used video surveillance to identifty Franz and Erickson at the convenience store, according to a court document.

While being interviewed, Erickson told authorities Franz had asked him for help “getting rid” of the car. He said he wasn’t aware of the homicide.

However, he later told authorities that “she killed him,” court documents show.

Meanwhile, authorities searched Franz’s apartment, where police said they found a .25-caliber pistol, along with several items that belonged to Pierce.

Both Franz and Erickson remain in the Canadian County jail, where they are being held without bail.

If convicted, the pair could face the death penalty or life in prison, court documents show.