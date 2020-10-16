Group raises thousands for Compassionate Hands

A newly formed group of women in Canadian County is giving back in a big way: by raising $10,000 for Compassionate Hands in Yukon.

Power of 100 Canadian County held its first meeting Monday, bringing together community-minded women who want to make a difference.

“The first meeting was just overwhelmingly amazing,” said co-founder Anita Bishop. “We had so many members attend, and everybody was so positive. It was an all-around amazing night.”

Bishop said the organization is still collecting funds from its members, and she hopes to have Power of 100 Canadian County present a check to Compassionate Hands next week.

“We are extremely grateful to be the recipient of this inaugural event,” said Joanne Riley, Compassionate Hands director. “We feel like the Power of 100 is an incredible movement here in our community and in Canadian County, and the response has been overwhelming of how many women have joined already. We’re so thankful to be nominated and selected.”

Each quarter, members of Power of 100 Canadian County will meet to combine their resources. Members are asked to donate $100 each at meetings, with the goal of raising at least $10,000 overall.

Donations are tax deductible.

Members may nominate charities for consideration, and at each meeting three charities are chosen for presentations. Following the presentations, members vote on which nonprofit they would like to support, and the nonprofit with the most votes will receive the funds raised that night.

On Monday, 76 members were in attendance, Bishop said, and 17 additional women voted virtually. Even more watched via a Facebook Live broadcast.

“We were really thrilled with the number of people who came out,” Bishop said. “It was really a nice evening.”

Riley said the money donated to Compassionate Hands will help supplement the nonprofit organization’s funds, which are down drastically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had to cancel at least five fundraising events that were part of the budget for 2020,” Riley said.

Compassionate Hands is a nonprofit organization that helps Yukon residents in temporary crisis – and, Riley said, right now there are a lot of people in need.

“There is some real need, and we’re seeing a lot of people who’ve never received help before from anyone,” Riley said. “I’ve heard the quote over and over – ‘I’ve never done this before.’”

Power of 100 Canadian County’s next meeting will be its first of the new year, scheduled for Jan. 11.

For more information, or to join Power of 100 Canadian County, visit powerof100cc.org.