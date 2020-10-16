City to pay $104k for highway projects

The second phase of the State Highway 4 expansion project is continuing to move forward quickly.

The Yukon City Council, last week, approved more than $104,650 in payments to property owners.

The purchases included strips of land that will be used to relocate utilities as well as allow for easements along the highway, which will be widened as part of the project.

The city agreed to pay $22,000 to the Dwight E. Langstraat and Phyllis J. Langstraat Revocable Living Trust; $9,850 to the trust agreement of Duward and

Velma Walker and $36,400 to each Jonnie Marie Elder Jacquez and the 2001 revocable trust of Marilynn S. Heard.

In addition, the city obtained two temporary easements for property along the roadway.

The payments complete most of the land purchases the city will need for the project, which is a joint effort between the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the city of Yukon.

The project will widen the highway between Main Street and Wagner Road, adding shoulders and a center turn lane.

In addition, a portion of the roadway from Main Street to Ash Street will become four lanes.

This is the second phase of a three-phase project that eventually will widen the roadway and straighten it between Main Street and Northwest Expressway.

The first phase of the project began in January and is now about 80 percent complete, said Lisa Shearer-Salim, an ODOT spokesperson.

It is on target to be completed in the spring, she said.

The first phase includes the relocation of the highway about 15 feet to the west of its current location to make room for a 1,500-foot bridge, which is replacing three outdated bridges.

Those bridges cross the North Canadian River.

Salim said most of work the on the new bridge has been completed. What remains is the road realignment.

Crews also are realigning the road north of Wilshire, she said.

That $14 million project also is adding shoulders and turn lanes, and will straighten curves to reduce a line-of-sight issue.

The first phase begins at Wagner Road and ends just north of Wilshire Boulevard.

The third phase of the project, which is planned for 2023, will be a continuation of the first phase from Wilshire to Northwest Expressway.

That project will involve Oklahoma City.

Salim said each of the projects is on schedule.

However, she did say that could change based on budget constraints as well as the new eight-year plan, which is expected to be released in December.

Meanwhile, another major road project in Yukon is well underway.

Crews have been working for more than a month on the creation of an interchange at Interstate 40 and Frisco Road.

City and ODOT officials broke ground on the project last week.

The project will widen Frisco Road to four lanes from NW 23 Street to Vandament.

The area from Vandament to State Highway 66 was widened last year in preparation for this project.

City officials say the interchange will provide travelers with access to Frisco Road and hopefully reduce traffic on Garth Brooks Boulevard.

That project is expected to take about a year to complete.