Tourism plan with Mustang murals continues

State Rep. Brian Hill and Mustang community members decided to move forward with a tourism plan that includes adding murals to the community’s parks.

The decision came during an Oct. 8 meeting.

“As a manager of the city’s resources, my only concern is, you don’t put everything in the same park,” said City Manager Tim Rooney. “What I would love to see, if the mural route is where you’re going, I would love to see one in every park.”

With the city’s eight parks, he said this could promote neighborhood involvement.

Hill also said spreading the murals out capitalizes on bringing in more people, who will spend money at local businesses.

“Art begets art,” said Hill.

Vice Mayor Brian Grider said the 10-foot-by-10-foot murals would be less expensive than burying vintage cars around the city.

Rooney also said murals may be less complex than bringing in cars.

Potentially, the murals could all be completed for $5,000, with accompanying donations for paint and other supplies.

Hill said Dolese Bros Co. is interested in helping Mustang build the murals. Although, the city would have to provide donations for the labor.

Promotional events around the city could also get people to go to each mural, like an art crawl with music and food.

Mustang Hall of Fame member Kathy Crout asked the group to consider possible mural vandalism.

Rooney said most parks aren’t vandalized.

Parks and Recreation Director Jean Heasley said Heights Park gets the most vandalism.

“The one way to reduce vandalism, is to have more activity at the park,” Rooney said.

Cameras could also be placed around the park to prevent vandalism.

Crout said a mural could also be done on the backside of the Town Center, as the center is a prominent draw to the public.

Rooney believes the city should expand the art.

Grider said the murals should also be redone by different artists because paint has a lifespan.

Rooney also said they should change to not be static, as well as the group determining how long a mural will be up before being painted over.

A senator is also on board to co-author the legislation, which is being worked on to bring more tourism to Oklahoma cities; however, Hill said he could not give the senator’s name from “a political standpoint.”

“A reliable source” also has been chosen to kick-start the pool of money for cities’ tourism but was also not named. The amount of money is unclear.

Initially, 20 percent of the creation of the Oklahoma Tourism Department’s $1 million fund could go toward community organizations.

Hill will look into adjusting the legislation, so that it allows funds to be given to community organizations, like the Mustang Chamber of Commerce, without them having to come up with matching funds.

However, the Chamber or other community organizations, like the Mustang Parks Foundation, could gather donations.

The foundation will work with the Mustang Arts Council to create mural guidelines to present at the next meeting.

Other tourism ideas included a skate park and a Futsal center, which could both be built in one of the park’s neighborhoods, like Curtis Park.

In other tourism meeting news, the Parks and Rec is looking to bring more parking in front of the Town Center, as well as outdoor spaces for activities.

The city is also appealing an Oklahoma Department of Transportation denial to put in a traffic control device at Morrell Way and Mustang Road, according to Rooney.