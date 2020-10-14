Simonsen paces Broncos to CC conference title

DEER CREEK — In No. 2 Mustang’s final tune-up before the postseason, the MHS boys’ cross-country team was able to lock horns with No. 3 Deer Creek once again. But this time around, it was the Broncos who came out on top Tuesday at the Central Oklahoma Coaches Association Conference Meet.

Led by Gabe Simonsen and Brendan Robeaux, the Broncos scored 37 points to win the boys’ team championship at Deer Creek Middle School.

The Antlers were right behind Mustang with 40 points.

Westmoore, Edmond Memorial and Edmond North rounded out the top five.

The conference championship sends Mustang into the regional championships riding momentum and confidence that they can compete for a state title.

Simonsen continued his dominant senior season as he took home individual honors.

He ran a 15:24 over the 5k course to claim the conference championship.

AJ Antonelli of Deer Creek stayed with Simonsen for much of the race, but Simonsen had too much of a kick and beat Antonelli by 10 seconds.

Robeaux had a top-10 finish as he took sixth overall.

His time of 16:03 was good enough to hold off a pair of runners from Deer Creek,

But it was the strong placing of Parker Arnold, Colton Cable and Andrew Waller that won the Broncos a first- place finish.

The trio took ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.

On the girls side, Edmond North grabbed the championship with 83 points.

Mustang finished just outside the top five in sixth place. Their 147 points was more than enough to hold off Deer Creek, who finished in seventh.

It was Yukon’s Avery Stanley who took individual honors. Her time of 18:51 was more than 12 seconds ahead of the next fastest runner.

Lakyn Webb paced Mustang. She ran a 19:57, which was good enough for 12th place. The sophomore was two seconds from a top 10 finish.

Katherine Jones was right behind Webb in 15th with a time of 20:01.

Next up for Mustang are the regional cross country meets Oct. 24.