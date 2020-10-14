Obituaries – Rickey Lynn Chandler – Gerald Lloyd Fletcher – Homer Newel Smith Jr.

Rickey Lynn Chandler, 63, of Mustang was granted his angel wings on Oct. 9.

Mr. Chandler was born Oct. 7, 1957, in Oklahoma City to Dale and Betty Chandler.

He graduated Mustang High School in 1976, where he wrestled and played football.

He loved music and was a DJ in his early years.

He was a man of faith and true believer of God.

He enjoyed watching sports games, playing his luck at the casinos, rock and roll, concerts and fishing.

In his life, he worked in many different fields and enjoyed being a business man.

He lived life to the fullest and is remembered by many as “Slick Rick.”

He was truly the life of the party wherever he went and with whomever he met.

He exuded love, peace, and happiness in every facet of life.

He is survived by his parents, Dale and Betty Chandler; sister Rhonda Price and brother-in-law David Price; his children Colby Chandler, Christina Chandler, Cassandra Pope and husband Ryan Pope.

He was beloved papa to Ayden Pope, Julyette Fox, Allie Pope and Riley Pope.

He has several nieces and nephews; Brandon Chandler, Jason Price, Jeremy Price and Jacey Price.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Sandra Chandler and brother, Randy Chandler.

Services were Wednesday at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.

Interment was at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Wheatland.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcneilsfuneral.com.

Gerald Lloyd Fletcher, age 69, died Oct. 7.

He was born March 22, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas, to Lloyd D. and Mary P. (Beshires) Fletcher.

He grew up in Kansas and graduated in 1969 from Campus High School in Wichita.

He married the love of his life, Mary (Thomas) Fletcher, on Feb. 14, 1981.

He and his family moved to the Mustang area in 1989.

Gerald worked as a civil servant repairing communication systems for both FAA and Fort Sill. He retired after 29½ years.

He was a member of the Mustang Masonic Lodge and a collector of “old things.”

Gerald enjoyed watching OU football and never missed a chance to cheer them on.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; son Shawn Davis; his parents and sister Sheila Jeffery and her husband Herb.

Gerald is survived by his children: Shannon Davis of Topeka, Kansas, Christina Davis of Yukon and Joseph Davis of Apache; and four grandchildren: Jason, Alexie, Patrick and Maddie.

Also, he is survived by nieces and nephews Tommy Jeffery, Karen Godsy and husband Matt, Kyle Jeffery and Amy Brown and husband Cayde; great niece Robyn Godsy and great nephews Ethan Godsy, Flynn Brown and Ogden Brown and several uncles and aunts, all residing in Kansas.

A memorial service was held Wednesdayat McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.

Online condolences may be made to www.mcneilsfuneral.com.

Homer Newel Smith Jr., of Mustang, passed away Oct. 5 at the age of 90.

Homer died peacefully with his loving daughter and son-in-law by his side.

Homer was born in Ozona, Texas, on Sept. 13, 1930, to father Homer and mother Minnie Smith.

The second oldest of five children, Homer didn’t have the opportunity for much formal education.

He helped out on his family’s small farm and worked any odd jobs he could find starting at an early age.

His work ethic and desire to take care of his family led him to enlist in the Air Force at age 18.

He traveled the world serving his country from 1948 until 1968.

At the end of his military career, Homer began his next journey in his life and settled down in Oklahoma City with his wife, Sue, and children Ronnie and Latrisha.

Homer spent his next 20 years working for the City of Oklahoma City and farming with his father in-law, Roy Willis.

He soon took over the family farm and sowed wheat and worked cattle for the next 30 years.

This was his safe haven for many years and he loved every minute of it, especially when we were getting 40 bushels an acre.

Together with his wife, this steadfast father provided a secure and loving home for his children.

Homer also invested heavily in his grandchildren’s future.

He absolutely loved to see his granddaughters and would stop at nothing to make sure they were successful in life.

Homer was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Minnie Smith; his sister Reva Edgerton and his son Ronnie Lynn Smith.

He is survived by his wife Arla Sue Smith; daughter Latrisha Sue Elders and son-in-law Jeff Elders; his sisters Peggy Spinks, Janie Manning and brother Sam Smith; his grandchildren Lauren Sue Bubb and husband Nick Bubb, Alexa Nicole Elders; great granddaughter Rori Alexa Bubb and great grandson Bennett James Bubb.

A visitation for Homer is planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at the McNeils Funeral Home, 525 W State Hwy 152, Mustang.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at McNeils Funeral Home.