SWC Patriots play, win 30-28 over Caddo in tight game

After a two-week break caused by COVID-19, the Southwest Covenant Patriots finally got an opportunity Friday to get back on the field, and they got their first win of the season.

The Patriots used a fourth-quarter two-point conversion to pull off the 30-28 win over Caddo.

It was the first time the Patriots had been on the field since Sept. 11 when they lost to Regent Prep 53-6.

In all, Southwest Covenant has missed half of its games this season because of the pandemic.

The Patriots are scheduled to travel Thursday to Bray-Doyle (2-4).

Last week, Trey Cloud finally got an opportunity to see how his team could play.

The Patriots jumped out to a first-quarter lead when Tyler Kelly grabbed a 50-yard pass from Kyler Beshears. The extra point attempt, however, failed.

Caddo responded in the second quarter with a 43-yard run to tie the game up. Caddo’s PAT also failed.

Kelly scored twice in the second quarter. The first was a five-yard pass from Beshears, while he took the ball in from nine yards out for his third score of the night.

In both cases, the two-point tries were successful.

Caddo, wasn’t finished, though, and tied the game at 22 going to halftime.

One score came on a 52-yard pass play, while the other was the result of a 57-yard punt return.

Neither team scored in the third quarter.

Southwest Covenant’s Anderson Davis scored on a four-yard pass from Beshears to put the Patriots up. Davis also added the two-point conversion, giving SWC a 30-22 lead.

Caddo wasn’t done, however.

Collin Spears finished off a drive with a one-yard run. However, the two-point try failed, giving the Patriots the win.

Kelly had a huge night on the ground, rushing for 195 yards on 33 carries. He scored three touchdowns.

The Patriots had 207 yards rushing.

Beshears finished with 100 yards passing, hitting four of eight passes.