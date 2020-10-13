Obituaries – Joe Adams – Glenn Mitchell Ward

Yukon lost an intelligent, talented, artistic man when Joe Adams passed away with family at his bedside and ascended to Heaven early last Thursday.

He spent the last four months secluded from family and friends, suffering from an escalating illness that even the most modern medicine couldn’t keep up with.

Fortunately, he had recently been visited by his close family members, including his companion poodle, Princess, and was not alone when he took his last breath.

He departed this life on Oct. 8.

Henry Joseph Adams, known as “Joe” to all his family and friends, entered this life on Dec. 22, 1958, in Grants, New Mexico.

He was born to Gene Adams and Emilia Mirabal Adams, at a tumultuous time in their life, as his oldest sister Jalana had succumbed to Bulbar polio in December 1957.

He joined older siblings Debbie, Mel and Calvin, and remained the baby of the family until his sister, Cindy, came along in 1961 followed by Norman in 1963.

Joe was a little guy, compared to the rest of the boys, standing at only 5-feet, 8-inches as an adult, but that didn’t stop him from playing sports in grade school with the toughest of them.

He played baseball, football and wrestled.

Joe joined the U.S. Navy at 17 and was stationed on the USS Midway during the post-Vietnam era along the coasts of South Vietnam and then Korea.

He endured some painful injuries and losses during this time, but like many good soldiers from that era, didn’t complain.

He returned home to Oklahoma and met Teresa Poole, whom he married in his parents’ home in Yukon on July 4, 1980.

He adopted her two children, Shaun and Christina.

Two additional children were born to this union, Emily and Joseph.

Coincidently, following the death of his mother, Joe moved into and eventually purchased his parents’ home where he resided until his death.

Joe always had a kind heart and was a tremendous help to any of his family members, including siblings, nieces and nephews.

He could diagnose a car problem over the phone and then help them fix it.

He loved teaching anyone about rebuilding classic cars.

How he loved those classics!

He had more talent in his little finger than most have in their entire body!

He had a beautiful voice and loved singing karaoke.

He played drums when he was young, but guitars were his passion.

He was an artist in painting, woodworking, drawing, leather working … everything he touched.

He could repair anything around the house.

He worked more than 30 years in the trucking industry, winning numerous awards and advancing to dedicated operations manager at Swift Transportation before succumbing to medical complications two years ago.

Although Joe tended to be on the quiet side, he had great working relationships with his drivers and considered them amongst his closest friends.

Joe loved attending all family events.

He went to every niece or nephew’s graduation, wedding, family reunion and family holiday events held locally.

He loved his family and would do anything to help any one of them.

He is greatly loved and will be missed beyond belief.

Joe is preceded in death by his mother Emilia Adams, father Gene Adams; sister Jalana, brother Calvin, son Shaun Adams and lifelong best friend Jack Robison.

Survivors include daughters Emily Adams and Christina Abrahamson; son Joseph Adams; grandchildren Ethan Abrahamson, Brianna and Jasmine Adams; sister Debbie Cook and Tim Farley; brother Mel Adams, sister Cindy Jennings and David; brother Norman Adams; nieces and nephews Erin, Chris, Lauren, Jonathan, Josh, Rachel, Carlie, Loren; former spouse Teresa Adams; great nieces and nephews, many extended family members and friends, and of course his beloved companion poodle, Princess.

His ashes will be interred at Yukon Cemetery at the burial site of his beloved son Shaun.

A life celebration, which will include military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 1500 W. Vandament Ave., Yukon, with interment immediately following at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services.