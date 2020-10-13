Coach reflects on disappointing end of volleyball season

With 11 of 14 varsity players forced into quarantine, Yukon’s volleyball season came to an abrupt end last week.

The decision to cancel the remainder of the season came a week before the regional tournament was to begin and with two games left in the regular season.

Coach Rachel Allred said the quarantines came after one of Yukon’s varsity players tested positive for COVID-19.

One other player already had been in quarantine because of exposure in the classroom.

In addition, Allred and her assistant also were placed into quarantine, although they have not tested positive for the virus.

The decision to cancel the remainder of the season was a difficult one, but the only option, Allred said.

“It definitely was a frustrating and disappointing ending to the season,” Allred said. “Mostly because there is no last-game opportunity for my seniors or varsity players to leave everything they have on the court.”

The Millerettes finished the regular season with a 5-11 record and were scheduled to face Edmond North and Bishop McGuiness to finish to the season.

The regional tournament was to be played Tuesday at Norman North.

Allred said her players worked hard all season because they knew it could end at any moment.

“They worked so hard to overcome every obstacle we faced, and have earned the right to play for a chance to go to state. I wanted that for them more than anything,” she said.

The inability to finish the season was frustrating, she said.

“As a coach, it’s a frustrating feeling of helplessness in trying to keep our kids safe from COVID and quarantining during the season, and feeling like no matter how hard we work to follow every guideline and rule, and go out of the way to take all the precautions that we can, it’s unavoidable,” Allred said.

The coach said she also was disappointed that her players fell victim to COVID.

“I wish I could have kept my girls safe from it all just a couple of weeks more. But we love and support each other and we are all handling it in our own way, while also being there for each other,” she said.

Allred said her players have stayed positive throughout the season.

“All of my girls on all three teams are phenomenal and have stayed so strong and positive this season when it has been insanely tiring and ever-changing,” she said.