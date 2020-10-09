COVID ends Yukon’s volleyball season

All season, Rachel Allred has kept her fingers crossed.

Would her team get to finish the 2020 volleyball season, or would COVID-19 find a way to end it?

The answer turns out that COVID-19 found its way onto the volleyball court.

Yukon Athletic Director Mike Clark said Wednesday that Yukon’s volleyball season has ended.

The decision came a week before the Millerettes were expected to begin regional play at Norman North High School.

Clark said at least one varsity player has tested positive for the coronavirus, while several others had previously been quarantined because of close contact with someone who had tested positive for the illness.

Clark also said a coach also had tested positive.

All of the athletes and coaches are currently in quarantine for two weeks, which means they would not be able to participate in the regional tournament.

The team officially withdrew from the tournament on Wednesday after being notified by health department officials about the test results.

Also in that bracket are Choctaw and Southmoore.

Yukon had two matches left on its schedule, a varsity match against Edmond North and a match that recently was added against Bishop McGuiness.

Both of those matches also were canceled.

Attempts to reach Allred for comment were not immediately successful.

The Millerettes have nine seniors on the team.

Yukon finishes with a 5-11 record.