Yukon city attorney resigns

Yukon City Attorney Gary Miller announced Tuesday that he is resigning.

Miller, a former district judge, has served as Yukon’s city attorney since January 2017.

He said his resignation is effective Dec. 31.

Miller announced his decision during Tuesday’s city council meeting, citing family health reasons.

“This has been a very hard decision for me, but I feel my family’s health and well-being must be my priority. It has been a sincere pleasure to serve as your city attorney for the past four years. I am convinced that the city, under leadership of this council, with the assistance of outstanding Yukon employees, will continue to grow and prosper,” he wrote in his letter of resignation.

Miller also thanked the council for giving him the opportunity to serve and for the council’s commitment and hard work to benefit the city.

“If I can be of service in the future, please do not hesitate to call,” Miller wrote.

Miller is being paid $123,000 per year for his services.

He received a $43,000 pay increase in March after the council agreed that he had taken on more work than the part-time position had previously required.