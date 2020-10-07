Obituaries – Virgil Lee Haggy; Marissa Renee Murrow; Everett Olin Thomas

Virgil Lee Haggy, 80, of Mustang, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on his birthday, Sept. 30.

Virgil was born Sept. 30, 1940, in Oklahoma City to Arthur and Elsie Haggy.

Virgil joined his wife Jean Haggy, son Michael, parents Arthur and Elsie, sister Wanda Dallas, and granddaughter Rachel Scarberry in Heaven and is survived by his daughter Barbara and her husband Ron Scarberry; daughter Robin Crist; sister Judy West and her husband Todd; grandchildren, Laurie Perez, Sarah Jiminez, Hannah Scarberry, Kyle Scarberry; great-grandchildren Davenee Scarberry, Kaden Scarberry, Kylecee Scarberry, Alicia Jiminez, Daniel Perez Jr., Kimber Wren and a host of other family and friends.

Virgil joined the U.S. Army on Dec. 8, 1958, and served for two years and four months, serving part of that time in Germany.

He moved to Mustang on Oct. 24, 1969, and worked many years for the CMI Corp.

Virgil was a member of Mustang Heights Baptist Church and volunteered in numerous ways.

He was a member of the American Legion in Mustang and was very active at the Mustang Active Adult Center.

A memorial service to remember Virgil Lee Haggy was held Oct. 5 at McNeils’s Funeral Home.

A graveside service followed at Blackburn Cemetery in Norman.

Marissa Renee Murrow, a sophomore special education major at University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, passed away Oct. 3.

She was born Jan. 24, 2001, in Oklahoma City to Jeff and Kristy Murrow.

Marissa grew up in Mustang and was a 2019 graduate and valedictorian of Mustang High School.

She participated in cheerleading and various student organizations.

Through high school, Marissa showed love through her service to the wrestling team as a team manager for three years.

She was a member of the Chisholm Heights Baptist Church youth group and loved singing and leading worship with the praise band.

In college, Marissa was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority.

She was giving in all that she did in life, evidenced by her choice to be an organ donor.

Marissa is survived by her parents, Jeff and Kristy Murrow; brother and sister-in-law, Corbin and Tanya Murrow; granddad and grandmother, Wayne and Nila Murrow; grandma, Kathy Kennedy; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Marissa was preceded in death by her grandpa, Darell Kennedy.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chisholm Heights Baptist Church in Mustang.

Burial will follow at the Mustang Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting donations be made “In Memory of Marissa Murrow” and directed to: Delta Chi Capital Campaign, P O Box 2408, Edmond, OK, 73083 or to the Life-Share Foundation in her honor. Complete obituary can be viewed at www.mercer-adams.com.

Everett Olin Thomas, age 85, died Oct. 4 surrounded by family at his daughter’s, Renae Sexton, home in Apache.

He graduated Derby High School in Derby, Kansas, then went to work at an aircraft plant.

He celebrated 61 years of marriage with his wife, Carolyn Marcella (Kimery) Thomas.

He is survived by his his three children; Rhonda Shy of Hydro, Randy and wife Susan Thomas of Mustang and Renae and husband Kent Sexton of Apache; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren: Tom Horton and children Tuck and Tycen of Thomas; Melissa and husband Dusty Blair and daughter Maggie of Geary; Lacey and husband Nate Ellis and children Jett and Andi of Prairie Village, Kansas; Whitney and husband Evan Jones and children Finley, Rhett and Cord of Pryor; Kendyl and husband Jeff Brewer and children Ash, Meyer and Posie of Oklahoma City; Colt and wife Ashley and children Lilly, Paisley and Trapper of Yukon; Mac Sexton of Lawton, and Emily and husband Tyler Bowman and children Remy, Ryder and Riatta of Weatherford.

Memorial Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Life Fellowship in Weatherford with burial to follow at 2 p.m. in Niles Cemetery, Hinton.

Online condolences may be made to www.mcneilsfuneral.com.