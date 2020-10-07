Mayor won’t seek second term

By SHANE SMITH

For The Mustang News

After serving a single term as Mustang’s mayor, Jess Schwein-berg said he is retiring.

Schweinberg announced Tuesday that he will not seek a second term in office.

His announcement came at the end of the city council meeting.

Schweinberg says he is “going into the retirement life.”

Schweinberg has served as the city’s mayor since 2018. He initially served on the council from 2014 until resigning in December 2017 when he filed to seek the mayor’s seat.

Mustang’s city charter does not allow a sitting city council member to seek another position while serving.

Meanwhile, the council handled mainly routine business during Tuesday’s meeting.

Schweinberg said he had fielded several calls and emails from constituents during the previous months, but all were quickly handled by city staff.

The mayor said he was impressed with how the situations were handled by City Manager Timothy Rooney and his staff.

Among the business handled was the approval of a final plat for Mustang Farms, a planned development on Czech Hall Road.

The property has space for 80 lots on 22.49 acres.

The plat had previously been approved by the city attorney and fire department.

Also approved as an easement that allows Oklahoma Gas and Electric to provide service to the new Mustang Animal Welfare Center.

The panel also approved a change-order request that allows additional weatherproofing to be added to the doors and windows of the new structure.

The additional work is expected to cost about $51,000.