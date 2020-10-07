Lady Broncos look toward fastpitch regionals

The regular season came to an end last week for the Mustang fastpitch team.

It concluded without a pitch being thrown or an out registered.

When the coaches for Mustang and Yukon decided to cancel their regular season finale on Oct. 1, it capped an impressive two-month run for the Lady Broncos.

But for coach Lacy Darity, it has been the final month of the season that she has noticed the most growth from her squad.

“I think we have really grown in the last four weeks,” Darity said. “I think we are taking much better approaches to the plate, and our mindset has shifted significantly since winning the COAC Tournament.”

Mustang (19-9) was looking to carry that momentum over into the postseason, which started Wednesday with the Regional Tournament.

Mustang is the No. 2 at the Yukon regional.

MHS was set to face Putnam City North at 2 p.m. Wednesday. If they win, they will take on the winner of Yukon and Norman North.

The regional championship is set for Thursday at 2 p.m.

“I feel that our bracket is tough. We were fortunate to beat Yukon in the COAC tournament, but they are a great team with some great players in the middle of their lineup,” Darity said.

“Norman North is a team that we have played twice, and those have both been competitive ballgames. We match up with Putnam City North first and they are a team that we haven’t seen so far this season.”

As a team, Mustang is batting .333 and have tallied a .486 slugging percentage.

Cassie Passwater has led Mustang at the plate.

She has racked 41 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Olivia See has 21 RBIs and 33 runs scored as well.

However, Mustang’s strength may come when they are on defense.

“I think we are solid in the pitching circle, and we have good balance 1-9 in the hitting lineup,” Darity said. “We are confident in all three of our pitchers to enter in any situation and get the job done for us.

“We have some kids coming on lately with the bats, and that is good to see.”

The winner of the Yukon Regional will advance to the state tournament.

Darity knows her squad will need to be on their game to earn that spot.

“To advance out of this regional, we need to play our best softball of the season,” Darity said. “Our hitters need to continue to have productive at-bats and our pitchers continue to get ground balls and throw strikes.”

The Broncos know it very well could come down to a rematch with Yukon for the regional title and a trip to state.

“Anytime Mustang and Yukon play, it is a big-time game and the possibility of meeting in the playoffs with a trip to State on the line would be really fun,” Darity said. “But our kids are excited to go out and compete against whoever we end up playing with the opportunity to achieve one of our season goals.”