Lady Bronco netters to host regional

With one game remaining in the regular season, and a record of 28-6, the Mustang Lady Broncos found out Wednesday they have been selected to host a regional tournament.

The volleyball tournament is set to begin next Thursday.

Mustang, which is the No. 1 seed, will host Westmoore, Lawton and Moore.

The first game of the tournament is set for 4:30 p.m. and will pit the No. 3-ranked Lady Broncos against the Westmoore Jaguars.

Lawton and Moore will face off at 6 p.m. with the winners of each game advancing to the championship game at 7 p.m.

The winner will advance to the state tournament the following week.

Mustang has won five of its last six games, including big wins against Yukon and Southmoore, both of whom they topped in three sets.

Against Yukon, the Lady Broncos won 25-19, 25-23, 25-17, coming from behind in the both the second and third sets.

Against Southmoore, it was 25-10,25-14, 25-13.

Mustang was scheduled to play South-moore on Tuesday. However, the score was not immediately

available.

The team will close out its regular season against Westmoore on Thursday. That game is at home beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the regional tournament are $7.