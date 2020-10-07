Broncos’ offense connects in win

Despite topping the 30-point mark in two of their first four games, the Mustang football team was still waiting for that offensive explosion where everything came together.

That moment came last week when the Broncos traveled to Moore to face Southmoore.

In their first Thursday game of the season, MHS turned a back-and-forth ball game into a 50-36 victory.

The Broncos racked up 533 total yards on their way to seven touchdowns.

It was the type of performance that coaches believe the team can sustain the rest of the year.

“We played really good, but we need to fix a bunch of little details,” wideout Dylan Bohuslavicky said. “If we fix all that, we’ll be going anywhere we want to.”

Sophomore quarterback Tristen Russell got the scoring bonanza started when he connected with Devyn Martin for a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

After Southmoore got on the board, their defense got the ball back and looked to take the lead on the ensuing possession.

However, Keene Karston came up with an interception for the Broncos and returned the ball to the SaberCat’s one-yard line.

Two plays later Jacobe Johnson scored on a 7-yard run.

Dominique Dunn then added to the Broncos’ advantage with a 30-yard touchdown run up the sideline.

Just before halftime, it was Bohuslavicky’s turn to get into the scorebook.

Russell hit the senior on a crossing route and he coasted into the end zone for a 29-14 halftime lead.

Bohuslavicky had a punt return for a touchdown called back early in the third quarter. But that didn’t damper his excitement.

“I was just having fun. I was just doing my thing because that’s all I wanted,” Bohuslavicky said. “I’ve been asking for the ball all day. And I finally got my opportunity to get the ball.”

Johnson and Dunn each added another touchdown, and Jay Bedford got into the scoring column as well.

Russell may have had his best game of the season as he completed 22 of 33 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 15 times for 81 yards and another score.

Martin led the Broncos ground game with 105 yards.

Dunn finished the night with 10 catches and 114 yards. Johnson averaged more than 25 yards a catch with his four receptions for 103 yards.

Bohuslavicky gave all the credit to the big men up front.

“Our O-Line line is crazy,” Bohuslavicky said. “They’ve been blocking for us night and day, and I love them to death.”

The Mustang defense struggled to contain the fast athletes on the Southmoore offense. They allowed the SaberCats to post 408 total yards. That included 269 yards on the ground.

But MHS made enough plays to keep the game from becoming tight and allowing the Cats to gain any momentum.

Mustang (3-2) will host Tulsa Union Friday at 7 p.m.

The Redskins come into the game with an 0-4 record.

Their game last week with Putnam City was cancelled after Putnam City school postponed all athletic events.

While the Union squad has not won, Mustang can’t take them lightly.

“We just need to keep practicing hard, every day,” Bohuslavicky said. “We have a little bit of slacking on the practice part, but if we get that down and we just practice full speed, we’ll get it down, every day.”