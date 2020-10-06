Yukon women harriers finish sixth at Owasso

The Yukon Millers’ women’s cross-country team continues to show improvement, finishing sixth overall Thursday at a tough meet in Owasso.

The Millers finished with 217 points, just eight behind Deer Creek.

Jenks won the meet with 80 points, followed by Owasso, Bishop Kelley and Coweta, all tough east-side teams.

Yukon’s Avery Stanley was the top finisher for the Millers. The junior placed 10th overall with a time of 19:18.63, just .052 behind Ella Eureste of Bishop Kelley.

She was six seconds ahead of Audrey Hill of Edmond Santa Fe.

Sophomore Harper Barlow finished 27 for Yukon with a time of 20:14:57.

Kailan Parks finished 48th, while Rena Henson finished 65th, Bri Abbott finished 69th and Lauren Brown finished 96th.

Coach Rod Zimmerman said the Millerettes performed well at the event at Mohawk Park in Tulsa, especially after one of the team’s top runners, Elora Jones, suffered a hamstring injury.

“We love going to Owasso because they are able to get more in the trees,” he said, adding that the route is more cross-country.

This year’s meet had 31 women’s teams involved, with some really good teams.

Zimmerman said it is likely that if Jones hadn’t been injured, the team could have finished higher.

Still, he was pleased.

“We had several PRs (personal records) in the race between varsity and junior varsity. To be in the top 20, you had to finish in under 20 minutes. They responded well,” he said.

Meanwhile, the boys team finished 11th overall.

Deer Creek won the meet with 26 points. Yukon finished with 306 points.

Piedmont, Edmond North, Tahlequah and Bishop Kelley rounded out the top five.

Yukon finished just behind Metro Christian Academy’s 292 points and ahead of Jenks, which had 344 points.

Yukon’s top finisher was Austin Miller. The sophomore finished 39th with a time of 17:12.03.

Yukon also had 58th place with Max Marler, who finished at 17:25.08, while Kayden Chaparro finished 60th with a time of 17:26.98.

At 73rd place was Brandon McCoy with a time of 17:46.31, and Cade Pope finished 78th with a time of 17:49.87.

At 82nd was Jonah Hanscom who had a time of 17:53.31.

Both teams are off until the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meet next week at Deer Creek.