Yukon runs past Enid in 42-24 win

Despite what Jeremy Reed called his team’s worst defensive effort of the season, the Yukon Millers had little trouble Friday dominating Enid, 42-24.

The win brings the Millers’ overall record to 4-1 and district record to 2-0.

It also moves the Millers into fifth spot in The Associated Press’ weekly 6A-1 poll.

The Millers are the second-highest rated team on the west side of the state.

Yukon dominated the game, despite giving up 24 points.

They never trailed and offensively, had a strong command of the Plainsmen.

“It’s good to be 2-0. I don’t think we’ve been 2-0 in district since I’ve been here,” Reed said.

“We’re 2-0, and everything we want to achieve is right there in front of us.”

The Millers took their first two possession straight down the field for scores.

The Plainsmen stuffed the Millers’ inside game, limiting last week’s workhorse, Triston Brookes, to only four carries for 15 yards.

While the inside holes were plugged, that left plenty of room for junior running back Makari Slaughter, who averages 14.8 yards per carry.

Friday, he had all that and more.

Slaughter finished the night with five carries for 200 yards, including runs of 67 and 80 yards, both for scores.

In both cases, they were around the right end. Once he cleared the line, there was no stopping the speedster.

Also getting in on the action was Chaz