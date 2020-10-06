Millers confident heading into Santa Fe road game

Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said his team will be ready when they travel to Edmond this week to face No. 4-ranked Edmond Santa Fe.

And they better be.

The Wolves (3-2, 2-0) are coming off a 69-14 rout of Westmoore on Saturday.

“The are pretty balanced. They average 210 yards rushing and 208 yards passing. That’s about as balanced as you can be,” Reed said of the Wolves.

He said while the yardage is about the same, Santa Fe tends to run the ball more than passing.

Edmond is led by quarterback Scott Pfieffer.

Against Westmoore, Pfieffer finished 12-of-17 passing for 163 yards and four touchdowns, according to the Oklahoman.

On the ground, Santa Fe turns to Ethan Hyche, who finished with three touchdowns, along with Micah Snoddy and Dustin Teupell.

Defensively, the Wolves have two of the state’s premier players in Gavin Duverger and James Burnett.

“Edmond Santa Fe has some great athletes. They are always a really athletic team. They can get loose on any play. Nothing changes for them year to year,” Reed said.

While they do have great athletes, Reed said his players will continue to focus on the fundamentals.

“It’s about understanding of players and game plan. What are their top passes and runs. What do they like to do. Our preparation doesn’t change. It’s the same every week,” he said.

Reed said Santa Fe’s primary mission is designed around the running back and passing game.

“The quarterback (Pfieffer) is a game manager. He manages the game and is a coach’s son. He’s pretty smart about what the coaches want to accomplish,” Reed said.

But, thus far, Yukon’s defense has been pretty stingy.

It gave up just 324 yards of offense last week against Enid and limited the Plainsmen’s passing game to 14-25 for 141 yards.

He said the efforts of his team have been good.

“It’s much better than being 0-2 (in district). We aren’t having confidence issues,” he said.

Reed added the opposite might be true. He wants to make sure his players don’t go into the game overconfident.

“We like where we are at,” Reed said. “We do what we do. We’ll line up and run the ball. That’s just who we are and what we are best at.”

The game is at Edmond Santa Fe, and is expected to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday.