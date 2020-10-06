Millerettes prepare for regional softball tournament

The Yukon Millerettes know what awaits them. Three wins and they are in.

That’s the goal, and always has been, said Yukon coach Katy Hoke.

The Millerettes will open regional play on Wednesday with the first game of the tournament.

They are the top seed and host of the tournament, which also brings Mustang, Putnam City North and Norman North to town.

Yukon will face Norman North in the opener at noon.

Three wins and their next game will be at Hall of Fame Stadium and the 6A State Tournament.

The Millerettes wrapped up their regular season Friday with a mid-afternoon matchup against Edmond Memorial on the campus of Oklahoma Christian University.

The Millerettes fell 4-1.

It was the Miller-ettes’ fourth loss in seven games.

However, Hoke said she’s not disappointed.

The teams Yukon has lost to are teams that help them, even in a loss.

Memorial, for example, finished the season 27-4.

Edmond beat Yukon in a game that only went six innings.

Kaylee Bradley took the loss in the circle, pitching all six frames.

She threw 18 first-pitch strikes, but didn’t record any strikeouts.

She also gave up five hits.

However, the bigger issues were errors. Yukon, normally fairly good at avoiding mistakes, committed five errors in the game.

Meanwhile, the Millerettes had four hits, while Edmond committed two errors.

Kaylee Witte had two hits for Yukon, but the lone run batted in came off the bat of senior McKenna Johnson in the bottom of the third inning.

At the time, the game was scoreless.

Memorial took the lead in the second with two runs plated, and followed that in the next inning with two more runs to seal the game.

Hoke said her team has continued to prepare for the regional tournament.

“We’ve continued with our regular fundamentals and basic situation defense,” she said after Monday’s practice.

She said the way the team practices hasn’t changed just because the team is in post-season.

“We’re not trying to do anything different. We’re just doing what we normally do,” she said.

Because the Millerettes have faced several really good teams down the stretch, Hoke said the girls are not as nervous as the could be.

“I think it has given them some confidence. We didn’t win every game, but we were in all of them and we played well,” she said.

“They are right where I thought they would be. They’ve got what it takes to contend with anybody, so I’m not surprised where they are at,” Hoke said.

If the Millerettes win the opening game against Norman North, they will face the winner of the Mustang-Putnam City North game at 6 p.m.

The losers play at 4 p.m.