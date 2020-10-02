Yukon to host softball regional tourney

Despite a rough end of the season, the Yukon Millerettes’ second-place district finish assured them of an opportunity to host a regional tournament.

Officials with the Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association released the list of regional tournament hosts on Thursday, including Yukon.

The Millerettes’ four-team bracket includes Norman North, Putnam City North and Mustang.

The tournament will begin Wednesday and will continue through Thursday, the bracket shows.

Yukon, 19-10, is scheduled to face Norman North, 18-10, in the opening game.

The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

Norman North finished the season seventh in District 6A-1 with a 3-9 district record.

Yukon is scheduled to wrap up its regular season over the weekend with the OC Shootout.

Monday’s game against Guthrie has been canceled because Guthrie’s softball program is in quarantine.

The Millerettes’ game against the Mustang Lady Broncos, which had been set for Thursday, was also canceled because the two teams could face each other in the second round of the regional tournament … if both win.

Yukon was playing Edmond Memorial Friday afternoon, but the results were not available at press time.

TOURNEY TEAMS

Mustang, which finished third in its district, is scheduled to face Putnam City North, which finished sixth with a 6-13 overall record, and 3-10 in District 6A-2.

The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday with an “if necessary” game set for 4 p.m.

Only the winner of the tournament will advance to the state tournament.

Yukon coach Katy Hoke said her team is ready for the tournament.

“I’m definitely excited. I am hopeful the team that I know is there and will show up and will believe in themselves,” she said. “They have what it takes.”

Yukon has struggled a bit in its last few games, but Hoke pointed out that the opponents have been good teams.

Also, Yukon had played 14 games in 12 days as of Thursday.

“We’ve played some good competition, and that’s what we wanted before regionals. We saw good pitching and good hitting,” she said.

Among the losses was one to Washington, which is among the state’s best softball programs.

Hoke predicted the Warriors could have the capability of winning state, and the Millerettes’ loss was 1-0.

“A good program is a good program. They may not have as many kids to choose from, but they are good,” she said.

The regional tournament could have begun on Tuesday. However, because Putnam City North has not practiced for the past two weeks, the coaches agreed to start the tournament on Wednesday.

“We’re as ready as we can be. We’re working on our fundamentals and our drills. We’ve got a really good shot,” she said.

The tournament will be played at the Millerettes’ softball field.

Tickets for the tournament are $7 for both adults and students.