Mustang netters sweep rival Yukon

The Mustang Lady Broncos showed why they continue to be ranked among the best Class 6A volleyball programs in the state with a straight-set win against rival Yukon on Tuesday.

The Lady Broncos won the bedlam match 25-19, 25-23, 25-17.

Despite falling behind in two of the three sets, Mustang never appeared to panic in the match.

Yukon was up in the second set by five points and six points in the third. However, they slowly worked their way back to the lead.

For coach Steve Hajek, the response was not unexpected.

“We’re playing good and we moved well. Hats off to Yukon. They gave us more than we wanted tonight,” he said.

The Millerettes pushed Mustang to the brink in the second set and appeared on the verge of winning.

But Mustang was able to respond with nice placement on the ball.

“We’re getting used to that. We’ve fallen behind a lot, but they never quit fighting. I let them play it out and figure it out for themselves, and they do,” he said.

Hajek said his team will need to work on its serve-receive a bit before facing Southmoore and Westmoore in the coming days.

“I am happy with what we are doing right now,” he said.

The win comes on the heals of a second-place finish at a tournament in Jenks over the weekend.

At the tournament, they went 3-2 with both losses coming at the hands of Bishop Kelley, the No. 1 ranked team in 6A.

Mustang got wins against Edmond North, Booker T. Washington and No. 3 Norman North.

After the tournament, Hajek said there was no need to panic.

“We just need to take a bigger step and move a second faster.”

However, Hajek knows that if the Lady Broncos plan to take home the title at the end of the season, they have to clean some things up in order to compete with the likes of Bishop Kelly.

“Bishop Kelly, they’re the No. 1 team in the state and they’re there for a reason; they’re good,” Hajek said. “We lost, but we did well. We played them. We need to clean up a little bit of errors on our side, be a little more aggressive on our serves, but other than that, I’m completely happy with what we’ve been doing.”

Mustang (27-6) has two more matches left in the regular season. They host Southmoore on Oct. 1 and then host Westmoore on Oct. 8 to close out the schedule.

The regional tournament is set for Oct. 13.

“It would be really nice to finish strong, trying not to drop a set at all, just go in and dominate the next three games, and then just be prepared,” Hajek said. “Once the playoffs start, the quality of the matches go up every time you face a new team, so we’ve just got to be ready for it.”

These will also be the last regular season games for the three Mustang seniors.

“My three seniors, they’re the core of this team,” Hajek said. “Their leadership on and off the court. … Couldn’t do it without them. They’re going to be missed, and it’s going to be hard to fill their shoes when they do leave. But, as of right now, we’re going to enjoy their company, and we’re going to ride this ride as long as we can.”