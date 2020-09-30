An engaged Mustang is a happy Mustang

Community leadership speaker Heady Coleman urged Mustang leaders to be intentionally engaged in their community.

“An engaged city is a happy city, and I want to live there,” said Coleman, who was the keynote speaker at last week’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Coleman, a Guthrie resident, shared his story of becoming citizen of the year for Guthrie’s Chamber and his desire to learn what he did to earn that honor.

He described his “Go Win” mindset of being consistent in doing the right things within his community.

Some characteristics people can remember to be consistently engaged are to have enthusiasm, notice people, give grace and have a positive attitude.

Coleman said it’s important for people to show up for others and ask what they can do to help.

“When we come together, we win,” Coleman said.

He also said small acts of kindness can go a long way in letting others know they’re noticed because the more people connect, the better they are, he said.

Grace is not always given to people, and Coleman reminded attendees that if they have a bad experience somewhere in their community, they should address it with the business or person, rather than go on a social media platform, like Facebook, and vent their complaints.

“Attitude is everything,” Coleman said.

Community members should inspire others to do good, he said.

In other chamber news, there were two new chamber members recognized, former Mayor Chad McDowell and Josh Roche with Edward Jones Investments.

Del Rancho owner Cindy Reed was awarded the chamber’s Neat & Clean Award.

Rhonda Oltermann with KO Realty Team was also given a summer ambassador award.