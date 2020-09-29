Yukon prepares to face improved Enid

As of Tuesday, coach Jeremy Reed expects his Yukon Millers to return to their home field this Friday to face the Enid Plainsmen.

But that’s not guaranteed.

Enid’s game against the Jenks Trojans last Friday was canceled after both teams had warmed up and were getting ready to take the field.

The decision to cancel came after at least two of Enid’s players tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Enid News and Eagle.

Enid’s superintendent, Darrell Floyd, said he was notified by the state epidemiologist at about 6:05 p.m. advising the game be canceled.

Reed said during his weekly media teleconference that he expects Yukon’s homecoming game to go forward.

That, however, could change between now and Friday.

The Plainsmen will come into the game with a 2-1 overall record, having beaten Madill 63-0 and Ponca City 19-17.

The loss came two weeks ago to 5A’s Lawton MacArthur, 21-7.

Reed said this year’s Enid team is not the same as the squads of previous years that teams could overlook.

They are much improved, Reed said.

The Plainsmen operate out of the spread offense but use the run and pass game equally.

Blake Priest is expected to lead the team at quarterback.

Reed said Priest is a baseball signee for the University of Oklahoma.

The coach said Enid is loaded on both the offensive and defensive line with size, meaning Yukon’s undersized lines will have some challenges.

“Their offensive and defensive lines are really big. The linemen average 350 and the starting defensive line averages 6-4,” said Reed. “They are quite a bit better than a year ago.”

The Millers are coming off its second huge win in Norman.

Friday, fifth-ranked Yukon defeated the Tigers (0-2) 28-14 behind huge ground games from Makari Slaughter and Triston Brooke.

The two combined for more than 200 yards on the ground, while Joe Wythe and quarterback Brayden Dutton continued to prove invaluable.

Reed said he doesn’t know exactly what to expect from the Plainsmen, but knows what he will have his team prepared for — everything.

The Millers’ coach said his goal is not to focus on Enid, but rather to make sure his players are in the right position to make plays and do their jobs.

“We have to play against ourselves to keep getting better. The only way to get surprised is to not be mentally ready. That is something you can’t allow to happen,” he said.

Thus far, through four games, that has not been a problem.

The Millers are averaging more than 400 yards on the ground per game and have added the element of a passing game as well.

Last week, against Norman, the Millers threw only two passes, one of which was incomplete.

However, early in the fourth quarter, Dutton connected with senior Logan Grulkey for a key 35-yard play that kept a touchdown drive alive.

In both of Yukon’s first two games, the Millers added 70-yard plus scoring receptions in the game.

The Millers did not throw a pass against Norman North.

Reed said Yukon must focus to win.

“We’ve got to play well. Our schedule is very, very rough. Everyone is good,” he said.

Homecoming activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Kickoff is at 7.