County moves to COVID ‘orange’

For the first time since the Oklahoma Department of Health began using its COVID-19 pandemic map, Canadian County is in the “orange” category.

The map was released Friday and is based on the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus during the previous seven days.

Canadian County has been in the “yellow” category each week leading up to the most recent release, while nearby counties of Oklahoma, King-fisher, Blaine, Caddo and Grady counties have all been in the orange category at least once.

The state map shows that most of Oklahoma is in the orange, or moderate-risk category.

Harmon County in far southwestern Oklahoma is the lone county in the green, or normal, category.

There were 17 counties in the low-risk, or yellow, category on Friday.

Officials said the remaining 59 counties were all orange.

As of Monday, there were 2,325 positive cases in Canadian County, including 17 deaths. Of the positive cases, 1,818 people have recovered.

Oklahoma County continues to have the highest number of cases in the state with 18,018 and 194 deaths, followed by Tulsa County with 17,004 cases and 160 deaths.

Cleveland County is third with 6,063 positive cases and 70 deaths.

In Canadian County, there have been 1,152 positive cases in Yukon, including six deaths; El Reno has reported 429 cases including eight deaths; Mustang has had 416 cases with three deaths.

Piedmont has had 172 cases, including one death.

Other towns, including Union City, Calumet and Okarche have reported a combined 62 cases.

SCHOOL NUMBERS

The Yukon School District has begun issuing a weekly report on the number of cases of COVID-19 per school by both students and staff.

Last week, there were nine positive cases involving students in all schools, while two staff members tested positive.

The positive cases resulted in 155 students and 16 staff members being quarantined.

The largest number of positive tests was at Yukon High School, where three students and a staff member tested positive.

That resulted in 46 students and two staff members being quarantined.

Parkland, Surrey Hills, Skyview, Lakeview and Yukon Middle School also reported cases involving students or staff.

Every school in the district, with the exception of YALE, reported at least one student quarantined.

The highest numbers were at the high school, Lakeview and Skyview, the district reported.

Officials said those who have reported quarantines include those who have self-isolated and are pending tests results or who are in quarantine because of a positive test or have had contact with someone who tested positive.

Larrissa Lockwood, a spokesperson for the district, said there were no surprises in this week’s results.

However, because Canadian County is now in the “orange” category, the district is mandating that everyone wear a mask while at school, including younger students.

“We are monitoring the situation day-by-day,” said Lockwood.