Event celebrates city’s new bike trail

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

For The Yukon Review

Young and old celebrated the completion of a section of a Yukon bike trail and observed Bike to Work Day on Saturday.

The city moved the Bike to Work observation to a Saturday so that children could participate, said Riley DeLong, the supervisor of the Yukon Com-munity Center.

And the kids led the pack as it departed the City Hall parking lot around 9 a.m., then proceeded to Dickenson Park, located at First Street and Poplar Avenue.

The park is the starting point for the two-mile, $910,000 bike trail.

Bicyclists, ranging from kids to seniors, rode the trail to Cornwell Drive, where they turned right and proceeded to Main Street.

After crossing Cornwell, the group rode to the Jackie Cooper Gym, 1024 E. Main St.

The eldest participants, Sandy and Larry Adams, they said the welcomed the city’s efforts to improve safety.

“You have to be very conscious of cars when you’re on the street,” Sandy Adams said.

In presenting gifts from merchants following the ride, DeLong noted that two counters, which can distinguish between bicyclists and walkers, are installed along the bike trail.

“The more we use the bike trail, the more information we’ll have to help expand it,” he said.

The leverage is important since a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation covered $662,000 of the project costs, and the state has grants available for future projects.

The new bike trail ends just past the Dale Robertson Center. From there, bicyclists can ride along sidewalks and the side of road to the city limits, which is Sara Road.

The city of Oklahoma City plans to build a bike trail between Sara Road to Lake Lake Overholser, said Claudia Krshka, a Yukon grant writer.

The city plans to let bids for a section of bike trail along from Vandament Avenue to Main Street along Garth Brooks Boulevard in January, DeLong said.

At the end of the event, Larry Adams, ever mindful of safety, then offered some words of advice.

“Always were bright colors,” he said.