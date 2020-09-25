Yukon netters struggle with Sabercats’ speed

Yukon coach Rachel Allred said Thursday’s match against No. 3-ranked Norman North will be used as a learning opportunity as the Millerettes prepare for the playoffs.

The Lady Timber-wolves controlled the match from the beginning, claiming the win in three sets, 25-16, 25-13, 25-12.

“We knew we were going to have a quick offense coming in to play against. We saw what we expected,” Allred said.

Yukon (5-8) did a good job early in the match keeping up with North and was up 10-6 in the first set.

However, once the T’Wolves tied the game at 12, Yukon wasn’t able to recover.

Norman North cranked out seven straight points before Yukon was able to score again.

In the second set, Norman North led from the beginning. Yukon pulled to within one point at 9-8, but after that the T’Wolves quickly pulled away with another long burst of points.

Yukon did take the lead early in the third set and was up by three points before Norman tied the game at 8.

The Timberwolves gained control, reeling off nine straight points and claiming the win 25-12.

“We had moments where we were playing well and holding our own against them. We got big blocks and some good hits. Overall, we never got the momentum on our side,” Allred said.

The coach said the first half of the third set was the team’s best performance of the night when the Millerettes took an early lead.

“They (Yukon players) came out looking like they weren’t done, looking like they were willing to fight and go four or five sets with them,” she said. “We struggled to highlight our positives and correct our mistakes.”

The coach said her team also lacked enthusiasm during the game.

“We can’t have high and low and feel the same no matter what the score is,” Allred said. “We have to be motivating and encouraging. … We want to feel the joy of playng and encouragement with each other.”

Allred said the momentum isn’t slowing down. The toughest part of the schedule is still ahead.

“We don’t have time to relax or get comfortable or get down on ourselves. We’ve got to be up and believe that we can do it,” she said.

As for Thursday’s game, Allred said she had good performances from several players.

“I thought our blocking was very strong at times and we hustled really well. We got caught on our heels a few times, but when we were on our toes, the hustle was really good,” she said.

For Thursday, Yukon got aces from Addi Wimmer, Kashlei Vo, Libbie Hughs and Brooklyn Bennett.

Kills were from Katie Clark, Rachel Kittell and Yaya McReynolds.

Katelyn Biswell, Clark, Kaylee Coleman and Wimmer added blocks, while Vo and Hughs had good nights with digs.

The Milerettes’ road won’t get any easier with Mustang scheduled to visit on Tuesday.