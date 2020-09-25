Yukon Crest preps for October opening

A little more than a year after Oklahoma City officials approved its plan site, Crest Foods Fresh Market has begun taking applications for its new store in the Yukon area.

The store has been a highly anticipated addition to the retail market in the Yukon area.

It will be located at 715 N. Czech Hall Road and tentatively set to open its doors Oct. 28. The 92,000-square-foot store will be open 24 hours a day and is currently accepting part-time and full-time applicants.

Applicants can apply online at www.crest

foodsok.com or at the store location in Yukon. Interviews for part-time and full-time employees are being conducted on site in Yukon from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We look forward to bringing the Yukon-Mustang area more job opportunities, great customer service with great consumer variety and always Rock Bottom Prices,” said store manager Mario Baca.

“Our new store will have wide open aisles, fresh produce, fresh cut certified Angus beef and custom cakes,” he said. “Our customer service will include complimentary carry out to your car. We want to build trust with our customers and serve them by

providing the best shopping experience we possibly can.”

This Yukon location will be the ninth store in the family-owned and operated chain that began in 1929 in Midwest City by Nick Harroz after he served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. At that time, the grocery store was known as Nick’s Brett Drive Grocery and in 1964, Harroz relocated the store to Ridgecrest Shopping Center on Reno Avenue and renamed the store Crest to help customers make it shorter to write on their checks and have less time to wait in line at the registers.

Harroz’s son, Bruce, took over ownership 20 years ago after his parents’ retirement.

Other locations include: Midwest City, Edmond, Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City.