Renovated dog park set to reopen

All furry canine friends and their owners are invited to the reopening of Mustang Wild Horse Dog Park at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The park closed last month to build a walking trail inside the small and large dog park areas.

Mustang used a $24,000 grant from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust to build the trail.

“This will be great because owners can walk around as their dogs are playing, and both can get some exercise and stay healthy,” said Mustang’s adult program coordinator, Ashley Patten.

Other items that are undergoing renovation include boulders that serve as landscaping and seating; weave and jump poles for dogs’ agility; and new sod.

The 4-foot-wide boulders were made possible through sponsorships from local businesses.

Each business will have an aluminum name plaque on the boulder they sponsored.

The sponsorships are $575 and $600, depending on how each business would like their name displayed.

The addition of more than 30 letters on a plaque is $25.

Patten said boulders are still available for those who are interested.

The weave and jump poles are made of wood to correlate with the park’s natural and tree theme, Patten said.

She also said the new sod should eliminate the stickers that were once in the park’s grass.

The first 50 dogs at the reopening will receive goodie bags that have coupons and dog treats inside.