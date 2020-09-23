Lady Broncos claim conference tourney title

The Mustang Lady Broncos are the conference tournament champs, having knocked off some of the best teams in the conference over the weekend.

The Lady Broncos went 3-0 to win the title beating archrival Yukon, Edmond Memorial and Moore.

“The key for us was our hitting on Saturday,” said coach Lacy Darity. “We had been inconsistent with our bats prior to Saturday, but we took a different mindset to the plate and tried to do damage early. We had great approaches and had some kids really step up and get it done on Saturday.”

MUSTANG 3, YUKON 2

The Lady Broncos won their opening-round game against Yukon, coming from behind in the seventh inning to take the lead and advance in the winners’ bracket.

The final was 3-2.

“We didn’t play our best game against Yukon, but we had some kids step up in key situations late in the game and get jobs done for us that allowed us to tie the game and score the go-ahead run,” Darity said. “Landry (Garza) threw her best game of the year against Yukon. She was able to get ahead of batters early, hit spots and minimize her pitch count.”

The two teams had been tied at 1 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Yukon’s AJ Rayburn hit a homerun for the Millers.

Mustang, however, responded in the top of the seventh inning with two runs of their own.

Garza, who went the distance for Mustang, was able to pull off the win with Yukon runners on first and second base.

Garza threw 23 first-pitch strikes, but only struck out one batter.

Yukon’s Kaylee Bradley took the loss. She also went seven innings in the circle with 19 first-pitch strikes.

Both pitchers allowed three hits.

Garza and Hannah Keele each had hits for the Lady Broncos.

Cassie Passwater added a run batted in.

MUSTANG 11, MEMORIAL 5

After jumping out to a first-inning 2-1 lead, the Lady Broncos saw Edmond Memorial knot things up in the second inning.

However, Mustang’s bats came to life in the third when the team plated six runs compared to three for the Lady Bulldogs.

Mustang also scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to wrap up the scoring.

In all, Mustang had 10 hits compared to Memorial’s seven.

Mustang committed three errors in the game.

Kiera McGahee earned the win in the circle, going four innings for Mustang.

She struck out two batters, while throwing 10 first-pitch strikes.

Payton Henry led at the plate with four RBIs for the Lady Broncos.

“We were really determined against Memorial since we were 0-2 against them on the season. The girls went to the plate with a different mindset and it allowed us to have timely hits and put runs on the board.

“We had the same mindset against Moore in the finals and took the same mindset to the plate, and our three pitchers did a great job of working together to win the game.”

MUSTANG 10, MOORE 8

After trailing 5-2 going into the top of the fourth inning, the Lady Broncos came to life, scoring seven runs against Moore in the COAC Tournament championship game.

Moore attempted a comeback, scoring two runs in the bottom of the inning and another in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.

Mustang was outhit by Moore 16-11, but the hits came at the right time with players in scoring position.

Henry again had a good game at the plate, knocking in three runs for Mustang, while Passwater added two runs.

Henry and Eden Anderson each had three hits for Mustang.

Lauryn Cottrell went 3.2 innings for Mustang in the circle. McGahee, who came on in relief in the fourth inning, claimed the save.

Mustang is set to host Deer Creek Monday in their final home game of the season.