Cross-country team takes first place at meet

Coach Mike McGary knows what he is going to get out of his top five runners.

They all have been consistent for Mustang during the first month of the season.

However, even McGary was surprised by what Brendan Robeaux accomplished Saturday at the OK Runner Classic. His strong performance helped the Broncos take the OK Runner team title.

Robeaux took fifth overall with a time of 16:19. He was just two places behind Gave Simonsen, who took third.

“That helps it. It helps us,” McGary said. “If he can stay close to some of the top guys in the state and he can score in the top five, six or better, that’s going to give us almost very few points with our first two runners and that will help.”

The Broncos posted 47 points on the day to take first. Piedmont was 17 points behind them in second place.

“Piedmont’s one of the toughest teams in the state,” McGary said. “They’re 5A, but that doesn’t matter. They’re great. They’re right there with anybody, and we ran well against Piedmont today. So, good day for us. Excited about it.”

The Broncos also had good showings from Arnold Parker, Colton Cable and Andrew Waller, who all placed inside the top 20.

Even this early into the season, McGary said they have their eyes looking down the road to a matchup with the top team in the state in Deer Creek.

Meets like the OK Runner Classic helps them know where they stand and what they need to do to get better.

“It’s just like the Super Bowl or the NBA Championships. You want to qualify, keep moving up, and try to have your best race at state,” McGary said. “Have it all thought out, planned, have everybody mentally and physically ready, and cross your fingers that everybody’s well, and see what happens.”

On the girl’s side, Mustang grabbed sixth-place overall with 202 points. Piedmont won the team title with 54.

Laykn Webb paced the Lady Broncos. She ran the 5K course in 20:50. That was good enough for eighth overall and third in her group.

Aubrey Hill of Edmond Santa Fe won the girl’s individual title after running a 20:03.

The Lady Broncos also had a strong performance from Elaina Hinkle.

She placed just inside the top 25 at No. 23.

She ran a 21:54 to edge out Putnam West’s Tiffany Watson by two seconds.

Mustang will be at the annual Edmond pre-state meet on Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.

Varsity girls kick off the meet at 8:30 a.m.

The meet will feature teams from 6A to 2A on the same course where the state championship will be held.