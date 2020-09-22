Obituary – Carol “Suzanne” Cowan

Carol Suzanne Cowan, age 74, died Sept. 18 at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City in the presence of her immediate family.

She was known by many friends and relatives by her middle name Suzanne.

She was born Dec. 20, 1945, in Stillwater to Horton and Lucille Jenkins and is preceded by them in death.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Luther Cowan; her sons, John Cowan and his wife Julie; Thomas Cowan and his wife Loise; three young grandsons: John’s sons, Ben and Jacob, and Thomas’ son Andrew; her brother, John Jenkins and his wife Linda and their son, Matthew Jenkins; and a host of cousins in Meeker and the central Oklahoma area.

She is also survived by Luther’s sisters, Sharran and Patricia and by their children and grandchildren.

Suzanne lived with Luther in several states while he served as a radar officer in the Air Force.

She had completed courses at Oklahoma State University and Tulsa University when they married in 1967.

She pursued her education further at the State University of New York, and received her bachelor’s degree in English and Secondary Education at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Later, back in Oklahoma, she devoted her life to raising two sons and refocused her attention on recertification in early childhood education.

She worked in early childhood programs in a grade school and churches in several communities where she moved to with Luther as he worked as an assistant district attorney.

After John started college at Weatherford and Thomas was attending the Oklahoma School of Science and Math-ematics in Oklahoma City, Luther and Suzanne moved to Yukon in about 1996.

Suzanne worked in the assistant dean’s office at the OU School of Nursing in Oklahoma City for 10 years.

She once received an award as employee of the month for the entire OU Health Sciences Center.

Then for 10 more years she worked as an instructional assistant at the Canadian Valley Technology Center.

Suzanne was a pleasant, gentle woman who was always filled with empathy for other people.

She enjoyed reading, walking in the neighborhood and along sandy beaches, and spending time with her family — especially with her grandchildren.

She was a caring mother who gave life to two accomplished sons, a doctor and an engineer.

She consistently put her family first and took excellent care of her parents in their older age.

Although we are heartbroken by her sudden passing, we find comfort in knowing that she lived a long completed life and know that she felt this way as well.

We are at least thankful that Suzanne’s fight with cancer was short and that she resides in the arms of God.

We invite every one to attend services for Suzanne at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, 1500 W. Vandament, Yukon, at 2 p.m. Thursday

In lieu of flowers you may wish to donate to the Salvation Army or the American Cancer Society.

