Millerettes struggle at weekend COAC tourney

The Yukon Millerettes’ softball team had a rough weekend, winning two games and losing two in the conference tournament.

The team’s first loss, however, may have been the toughest. It was to host Mustang in the tournament opener.

The Millerettes (15-7) led the game going into the seventh inning after AJ Rayburn blasted a solo shot over the fence in the bottom of the inning.

That gave Yukon a 1-run lead.

But in the top of the seventh, Mustang scored two runs to clinch the win.

Mustang had jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, scoring one run, before Yukon returned the favor in the second.

That’s where the score remained until Rayburn’s homer.

Mustang’s Landry Garza earned the win going the distance. She gave up three hits in seven innings in the circle.

Garza had 23 first-pitch strikes, but only struck out one batter.

Yukon’s Kaylee Bradley also went all seven innings, throwing 19 first-pitch strikes. She struck out two.

Bradley gave up three hits.

The loss sent the Millerettes into the consolation bracket, where they faced Edmond Santa Fe.

The Millerettes got two runs in the bottom of the first inning and held a 2-0 lead going into the third when Edmond finally got onto the board with a run.

Both teams scored in the fifth inning.

Jaycee McKee earned the win with six innings in the circle, throwing 15 first-pitch strikes and two strikeouts.

She gave up three hits.

Yukon finished the game with four hits, but also committed two errors.

On Saturday, the Millerettes faced district-leading Southmoore, a team they had faced earlier in the week.

They fell 9-3.

Southmoore took control in the first inning, ripping off four runs, while Yukon could only manage to plate two runners.

The Sabercats also scored two runs in the third inning and three in the fourth to wrap up the scoring.

They finished with eight hits against McKee, who went four innings.

Yukon managed seven hits against Southmoore ace Brinley Maples.

In the final game of the tournament for the Millerettes, they toppled Norman 6-4 after taking control in the fourth inning.

Yukon scored two runs in the first and fourth innings and one run each in the second and third.

In all, Yukon got 10 hits off the Tigers’ pitching staff.

Bradley pitched all four innings for the Millerettes, giving up four hits. She struck out three batters.

Monday, the Millerettes toppled Midwest City 11-12 in a game where they racked up 15 hits against the Lady Bombers.

Yukon scored two runs in the first inning, four runs in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

McKenna Johnson and Rayburn led the way at the plate, getting three hits each.

Johnson and Madison Montgomery each added two runs batted in.

McKee earned the win with four innings pitched, while Bradley earned the save with two three innings in the circle.

McKee struck out three batters.

Yukon was to face Putnam City West on Tuesday and will travel to Southmoore on Thursday.