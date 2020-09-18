Officials investigate Piedmont pipeline blasts

Authorities said they will continue working this week in an effort to find the cause of Wednesday’s massive gas line explosion in Piedmont.

The incident, which occurred at about 8:30 p.m., will keep portions of Waterloo Road closed for several days, officials said.

The road was one of several roads that were rebuilt about a year ago through a partnership between the city of Piedmont and Canadian County District 1 Commissioner Marc Hader.

The 12-inch high-pressure gas line, which is owned by DCP Midstream, has been in place since the mid-1970s, Hader said.

Officials from DCP were at the site Thursday working to determine what caused the blast, which shot flames more than 150 feet into the air.

Hader said the hole that was created by the blast was about 30-feet by 25-feet in diameter.

Fortunately, he said, it happened in an area that didn’t have any structures, although several hay bales did burn.

DCP released a statement Thursday saying they are thankful no one was injured in the incident and are continuing their investigation into the cause.

“Safety is our number one priority. At this time there are no known injuries with our community members or personnel and the release was immediately isolated. … We are continuing to work with local emergency response to address the event, and we are in the process of assessing the impacts of the event and conducting an investigation,” the statement read.

Officials with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission were on the scene Thursday checking for environmental concerns.

However, the pipeline does not fall under the agency’s jurisdiction, said Matthew Skinner, a spokesperson for the commission.