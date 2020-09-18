Millerettes struggle against Southmoore

The Yukon Millerettes had trouble catching up to the speed of Southmoore’s Brinly Maples during Wednesday’s district game. The result was a 6-2 loss.

Yukon’s offense never really got going in the game, though they did finish with nine hits. The team struggle to get solid hits on Maples’ fastball.

Yukon coach Katy Hoke said the offense wasn’t aggressive enough at the plate, and defensively, the team also struggled.

“(We) couldn’t get the hits when we needed them and we didn’t make the basic fundamental plays,” Hoke said. “Errors killed us.”

Yukon finished with three errors in the game, including two in the first inning that allowed Southmoore (18-1) to score its first two runs.

Those runs came as part of a double-play attempt that went awry.

The ball rolled to the fence and by the time it was retrieved, two Sabercats had scored.

Yukon pitcher Kaylee Bradley struggled with control in the game, walking several batters. She took the loss, going all seven innings.

Yukon got runners into scoring position against Maples but was only able to plate two runs. Johnson scored on a fielder’s choice in the third inning from Ariah Mitchell and Witte, who scored in the sixth off a Bradley shot to the centerfield wall.

Yukon had opportunities to pull the game closer with runners in scoring position in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings.

“We struggled today with basic, fundamental softball,” Hoke said.

Southmoore scored two runs in the first inning and three runs in the third. The final run came in the fifth.

Yukon’s scores came in the third and sixth innings.

“We’ve got to change our mindset,” Hoke said. “We’ve got to come to practice to work. Basic fundamental are not fun, but they are needed because they come into play in a ball game.”

“For the ball game, … we’ve got to be aggressive at the plate. We’ve got to attack from the beginning and not just wait and wait and wait,” Hoke said. “We have to be aggressive on good pitches, pick up our runners and fight for what we want.”

Yukon 8, Edmond Santa Fe 1

A huge night from AJ Rayburn led the way Thursday for the Yukon Millerettes as they topped Edmond Santa Fe 8-1.

Rayburn finished the night with four runs batted in, while Bradley had two hits and two RBIs. Montgomery added two hits and an RBI as well.

Bradley went the distance for the Millerettes, throwing 12 first-pitch strikes and striking out five. She gave up three hits.

Allie Cox took the loss, going six innings and giving up 11 hits.

Yukon opened the game with a five-run first inning and added three in the second before being shut down by the Wolves.

Edmond got its run in the bottom of the first inning.

Yukon was scheduled to play Mustang to begin the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament at Wild Horse Park on Friday.