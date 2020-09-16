Wins continue for Lady Bronco netters

No. 4 Mustang has been on a tear this season. But that has been amplified since sustaining its third loss of the year on Aug. 25.

Since then, the Lady Broncos racked up nine straight wins. During the run, they have dropped only one set, which was to Edmond Santa Fe Sept. 8.

“I am super pleased with what they are doing,” Mustang coach Steve Hajek said. “We have such a talented group of girls this year.”

The coach said the dynamics of the team have been great.

“Everyone has a role, everyone is fitting in. Each night they come out to play, each night they find ways to win and they find ways to impress me.”

So to say Mustang was flying high as they entered their own tournament over the weekend would be an understatement.

Facing a strong field, the Lady Broncos cruised through the bracket Friday to earn the tournament title.

“We did good,” Hajek said. “We did enough to win. I’m OK with that. There are some things we’re trying to improve on. We’re just taking it day by day. It’s always good to get the win.”

The Lady Broncos defeated Enid, No. 14 Moore, No. 3 Carl Albert (5A), Lawton and Choctaw without dropping a set.

Yet, Hajek, was not overjoyed with their performance. With one of the top teams in the state, he isn’t going to settle for less than their best.

“I push them pretty hard,” Hajek said. “I expect a lot out of them and they deliver up to the competition. We’re doing good. I would have liked to have seen a little bit more from them this weekend. But it was a long day. We played five matches.”

Mustang should see a little stiffer competition in their next couple of outings.

Thursday they will host No. 9 Edmond North. They will then host No. 4 Norman North on Monday.

“I just want them to go out there and play their game,” Hajek said. “Don’t hold anything back. Play their game and enjoy it.”

The two games should prepare them for the competition they will face at the Jenks Invitational next week. They will open the tourney against host Jenks on Sept. 25.

“Whatever happens, we are learning to adapt on the fly,” Hajek said. “We don’t take things for what it is. Whatever is handed to us, we take it and make the best of it.”