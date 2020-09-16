Mistakes haunt Broncos in home-opening loss

Mustang hosted its first game of the 2020 season Friday when the Broncos took on No. 3 Stillwater.

Coming off their victory over Yukon the week before, the Broncos had a chance to show they can contend with some of the top teams in the state.

However, that plan quickly turned sideways on Mustang as the Pioneers rolled to a 62-21 win.

“We have a young ball team,” Mustang coach Lee Blankenship said. “I really believe we’re going to continue to get better throughout the course of the season. We’re going to learn from this and move on.”

The night got off to a rocky start when Stillwater tailback Qwontrel Walker ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.

The Pioneers added to the lead with a time-consuming drive on their next possession, which also ended with a Walker touchdown run.

Trailing 14-0, the Broncos defense started to stiffen and they came up with some big stops to stay in the game.

That included a blocked punt, which sophomore Jacobe Johnson recovered deep in the Pioneers’ territory.

Mustang finally got on the board when Dominique Dunn powered his way into the end zone for a short touchdown run.

The score closed the deficit to seven points and put MHS right back into the contest with 8:08 left in the first half.

“We probably should have went with Dom Dunn a lot more early,” Blankenship said. “We came out in our traditional offensive set. That’s where we got some of the penalties and turnovers.”

However, that score seemed to reignite the Pioneers.

Walker ran for a 44-yard touchdown run and quarterback Caleb Allen scampered into the end zone as Stillwater regained control of the game.

Mustang threw an interception, which was returned for a touchdown. And Allen scored again to give Stillwater a 42-7 halftime advantage and pretty much put the game away.

“It just kind of snowballed on us,” Blankenship said. “That’s a heck of a good ball club. You’ve got to give them all the credit. Their kids came out and played hard, they executed well. Once they got rolling and got blood in the water, they got a couple of scores there quick on us and we just couldn’t catch up.”

Mustang will look to bounce back Friday when they take on Norman High in their final tune-up before District games begin. Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Mustang.

The Tigers have yet to play another team.

Their contests with Norman North and Moore were both canceled when a JV player tested positive for COVID-19 in week one.

Norman is led by wideout Jaden Bray. The 6-3, 192-pound senior has committed to Oklahoma State and is the Tigers No. 1 threat on offense.

However, with an experienced quarterback and offensive line, NHS showed in the preseason they will look to establish the run.

But as Mustang has showed the past two weeks, stopping the run has been an issue.

“Attitude and effort, that’s all we can control,” Blankenship said. “In our program, it’s not about messing up. It’s what you do right after that mistake that defines your character. We’re just going to challenge our guys to have great character, stay in the fight, play the next play and let what we do tomorrow define who we’re going to be as a program.”