Lady Bronco softball team sees win streak end

The Mustang softball team carried a four-game win streak into the Carl Albert Tournament last week.

They had hoped to extend the streak a few more days and take home the tourney title.

However, Stillwater decided to play spoiler and dropped Mustang 4-3 in the opener.

Instead of letting the loss carryover, the Lady Broncos came back the next day with a better showing.

They defeated Tuttle 8-1 and then beat host Carl Albert 7-4.

“We played much better on Saturday than we did on Friday versus Stillwater,” Mustang coach Lacy Darity said. “I felt like we lacked energy and a sense of urgency during the Stillwater and Carl Albert games. We had a talk with the girls before the Tuttle game, and they looked like a completely different team after that.

“The Tuttle game was probably the best game we have played all season, as we really felt like all three phases of our game were working well.”

Darity said the staff emphasized to the players they can’t take games or innings off. They have to play at their best every time they touch the field.

“After the loss to Stillwater, we talked to the girls about having a different energy on the field and in the dugout, and having a sense of urgency,” Darity said. “Sometimes we wait and try to score in the last few innings, so we talked to the girls about being aggressors and trying to dominate from the first pitch. We really saw that in the Tuttle game.”

During the two-day tourney, the Lady Broncos were led by Payton Henry, who went 3-for-3 with a homer against Tuttle.

“Kiera McGahee threw probably her best outing of the season against Tuttle, which was a dominating performance,” Darity said. “It is good to see her starting to come into her own as a starter and be a reliable arm for us.”

Mustang was back on the field Monday when they took on Edmond Memorial for the second time this season. The Lady Bulldogs won the first matchup by a score of 6-1.

This time around, the Lady Broncos kept the game close throughout, but still fell 3-0.

“I was actually pleased with our effort on Monday, Memorial was just able to get the timely hits when we weren’t,” Darity said. “We left six runners on base, so our situational hitting is something we need to continue to improve. But I thought Kiera threw a good game and gave us a chance to win, we just couldn’t produce any runs to support her.”

After a pair of district games with Putnam City and Lawton High earlier in the week, Mustang (12-4) will head to Wild Horse Park Friday and Saturday for the COAC Conference Tournament.

“This weekend I want to see us continue improving our fight and energy,” Darity said. “We will play some really good teams, and I’m anxious to see how we respond.”