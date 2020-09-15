Obituary – Gae Von (Logsdon) Cossairt

Gae Von (Logsdon) Cossairt was born Nov. 26, 1935, in Ada to Clifford and Gaynelle Logsdon.

While she faced some difficult times growing up, she always felt loved by her parents and had the blessing of a large extended family, something that brought her joy throughout her life.

She graduated with a B.A. in secretarial science from East Central State College in Ada, and with the money she made from her first real job, she bought one of her most prized possessions — a yellow 1957 Chevy hardtop.

Gae met Don Cossairt, a student at East Central State, and they married in Boston in 1960.

They lived in Boston, Great Falls and Phoenix before finally settling down in Oklahoma City.

Gae stayed at home to raise their two children, Jana and Kevin.

When her children got older, she found a new direction as an Avon representative.

She filled a bookcase with the Mrs. Albee figurines she received for her sales efforts, but it was the one-on-one conversations with the women she served that made the work so rewarding for her.

Music was woven throughout Gae’s life.

Her mother was a piano teacher and almost everyone in her father’s family played an instrument.

Gae, herself, played piano by ear.

She loved many kinds of music — classical, jazz, bluegrass, country, folk — and she attended concerts with her family throughout her life.

She and Don especially enjoyed watching young musicians play. Her faith was always important to her.

She grew up in the First Baptist Church of Ada and attended Falls Creek in the summers.

After she and Don moved to Oklahoma City, they attended Portland Avenue Baptist Church for many years.

And though she did not attend services regularly in her later years, she loved her devotionals and gospel music.

Gae was a deeply kind person and she truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

While dementia made her later years a challenge, she was ever loved by those who knew her.

On Sept. 5, she was called to be with her heavenly father.

Gae was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Clifford Logsdon.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Don Cossairt;

her daughter, Jana Cossairt; and her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Kathy

Cossairt.

Arrangements are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore.

