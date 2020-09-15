Execution is key to Millers’ success, coach says

After a dominating performance last week against the Deer Creek Antlers, Yukon could face a much more aggressive opponent this Friday as they go on the road to Norman North.

The Timberwolves (1-0) are entering the game after a dismantling of the Edmond Memorial Bulldogs last Friday.

Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said during Monday’s teleconference with local reporters that his team will be ready for the challenge.

“I think this is the best team we will have played this year,” said Reed, predicting the TWolves will find their way to the playoffs in 6A-1.

“We knew going into this season they would be better than in previous years. It will be a great test going into district play,” he said.

The Timberwolves are loaded in the backfield, led by running backs Chapman McKowan, a speedy sophomore, along with senior Gabe Trevillson, who finished Friday’s game with 221 yards.

The running backs depend on a huge offensive line to lead the way, Reed said.

“The offensive line is bigger than most colleges. They are a handful on offense,” he said.

Reed said getting into the backfield will be a challenge, but believes the success the team had last week at Deer Creek could instill some confidence.

“It was nice to win and win big, but you can’t carry that over. I told the kids to enjoy it, but come Sunday it is time to move on and prepare for the next opponent.

“This opponent will need all the preparation we can get,” he said. “They will bring a lot of challenges for us. Hopefully, we’re up for it.”

Norman North’s offense will work from the shotgun and is expected to split runs and passes pretty evenly, the coach predicts.

Reed also said the Millers’ defense will need to continue to do what it did last week … create turnovers.

The Millers finished Friday’s game with three interceptions and at least two fumble recoveries, while the offense only turned the ball over once.

“Getting three interceptions in one game brings confidences and affirms the things we are doing are working. It’s good to see it come to light in competition,” Reed said.

The coach said his team will need to continue playing tough up front.

“We need to do what we do. It’s not complicated. We run about 10 plays and try to do them really well,” he said.

Defensively, Reed said to expect the Timberwolves to play out of an odd-front. He said they have a lot of size in their defense and move to the ball well.

“They look really good on defense. … They look like a 6A-1 team.

“They are big and look good in their uniforms,” he said.

The key to success, he said, is execution.

“You have to make blocks and hold on to the ball. That’s the key to success,” he said.

“They’ve got a good football team. It should be a good game,” he said.

Game time is 7 p.m. Friday.