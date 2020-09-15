Crosby announces plans to retire

Yukon City Manager Jim Crosby announced Tuesday that he plans to retire in January.

Crosby, who is in his second stint as city manager, announced his plans at the end of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

In a letter given to council members, Crosby said he wants to spend more time with his family, which includes two teenage sons.

“My wife has wanted me to retire for a long time. Not knowing what the future holds, I feel it is the right time to retire and spend more time with her and my family.

“Given the times we live in, tomorrow cannot be taken for granted. Each day is a precious gift,” Crosby wrote.

Crosby’s planned retirement date is Jan. 22.

Crosby said he had always promised his wife he would retire when he turned 80.

Crosby turns 80 on Jan. 20.

Crosby began his second stint as city manager in April 2016, four months after officials learned the city’s finances were in dire condition.

At the time Crosby was brought back, the city’s reserve funds had about $3,000 remaining.

Crosby slashed the budget, laid off several employees and helped bring the city back to prosperity.

In August, Crosby announced that the city’s reserves now had almost $8 million with a goal of reaching $10 million.

Crosby also served as Yukon’s city manager from 1994 until December 2010, when he first retired.

That first retirement lasted only a few months when he accepted a position with Piedmont, where he also helped improve the community’s finances.

Crosby said this week that his goal was to help make sure Yukon is a place where people want to live and that the community continues to thrive.

“The city is again in excellent financial shape. The major projects that I was challenged with when I returned to the city are finished or are under construction,” he said

Those projects include improvements to streets, as well as major projects such as the widening of State Highway 4 and the creation of an interchange for Frisco Road and Interstate 40.

The first phase of the SH-4 project is well underway and the acquisition of rights-of-way for the second phase is nearly completed, Crosby said.

Meanwhile, crews began work on the I-40/Frisco Road interchange project on Monday.

“The city will continue to grow and the challenge to you and future councils is to ensure that we have quality management and growth. We must continue to develop quality retail to keep our financials strong so that we can continue to provide the best police, fire, utilities and roads to our residents,” he wrote in his letter.

By announcing his plans to retire now, Crosby said he wants to give the council plenty of time to find his successor.

Assistant City Manager Tammy Kretchmar served as the interim city manager between January and April 2016 after the council chose not to renew the contract of previous City Manager Grayson Bottom.

Crosby said he would be willing to help the council with the search for his successor, should they ask.

“Hopefully, we can have a smooth transition,” he said.

Crosby said the decision to step down was difficult, but is the right one.

“I owe it to my wife to spend some quality time with her while I still can,” he said.

Crosby also pointed out that very few city managers are still active at his age.

Crosby said he remains in good health, but you never know what the future holds.

“There is always a challenge of tomorrow,” he said. “It’s time.”

“When you talk about 80 and you look at how many quality years you have left, you never know, but you want to make the most of it,” he said.

Crosby said he is looking forward to his time off.

“My wife and I are really looking forward to it,” he said.