Weather stalls Yukon softball action

The Yukon Millerettes are hoping for a little dry weather and some wind to help dry the softball complex as the team prepares to take on Southmoore in a make-up game.

The two softball teams are scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Saturday, but coach Katy Hoke said as of Friday, the field remained soggy with puddles covering the infield.

“We’re going to need lots of wind and sunshine,” she said.

The game was rained out earlier, but must be played because it is a district game.

Southmoore (16-0) is the top team in the district.

The Sabercats are coming off a 14-0 win against Midwest City on Tuesday.

The Millerettes (10-4) dropped a 10-2 loss Tuesday to Westmoore, a team they had beaten earlier in the season.

The game was halted in the top of the seventh inning because of rain.

Pitcher Kaylee Bradley struggled from the circle, giving up 15 hits in her six innings on the mound.

Bradley had 22 first-pitch strikes, but only one strikeout.

Grace Hodgen earned the win for the Jaguars going the distance.

Hoke said Bradley didn’t play badly, but had trouble locating her pitch.

“Tuesday, things didn’t go our way and we just got knocked down,” she said.

Hoke said her team got behind early and wasn’t able to fight back.

“That was the first loss that really felt bad because I didn’t feel we had any fight in us. The ‘want-to’ was struggling,” she said. “I want them to want it.”

Westmoore jumped out front in the bottom of the first inning, scoring four runs, and never looked back.

The Jaguars also scored two runs in the second and three in the third.

Yukon finally got on the board in the fourth inning with a run. The Millerettes added another run in the top of the sixth before the game was halted.

McKenna Johnson led the way for Yukon with two of Yukon’s five hits on the night. She also drove in a run.

Hoke said that while she was disappointed with the loss, there is more than half a season left to play and the Millerettes are in the hunt to host both a district and regional tournament.

“We have a whole lot of games in the next couple of weeks. … We’ve got 20 to 25 games in the next few weeks. We have a lot to play,” she said.

Hoke also said the team continues to improve.

“Each game, there are things to work on. But, there are really good things happening as well. The girls have put themselves in a good spot for hosting district,” she said.

The first goal is to upset Southmoore.

“They have the ability to do it if they have confidence in themselves. … The goal is to host regionals. This team has that ability,” she said.

Three of Yukon’s four losses have come in tournament play. They are 7-1 in district play going into Saturday’s game.

Hoke said developing more confidence is the key to the team’s success.

She said sometimes her team gets nervous when playing the top teams because they have players that are teammates on “club” teams.

“When they see district or high school teams with team members, they get a little intimidated. I don’t think they should be be. They have as much skill or talent as they do,” she said.

“It’s an ongoing challenge to build self-esteem and swagger.”

Continuing to win will help that, Hoke said.

“As a whole in high school sports, you have a range of talent, maturity and confidence. I’m not looking for arrogance. I am looking for a presence in how they carry themselves to not let others affect what they do and can do. That means believing in their own abilities,” she said.